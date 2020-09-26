Scotland

Scotland's papers: Students 'in limbo' and police officer shot dead

  • 26 September 2020
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to rewrite "nonsense" rules that ban students from entering their family homes.
Image caption The first minister has defended her handling of the student restrictions which are designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, The Scotsman reports.
Image caption The Courier also leads with a story on students and Covid-19, saying that an outbreak has started in a second student halls at Abertay University, Dundee, with one case confirmed.
Image caption The Times devotes its front page to the story of the police officer who was shot dead inside a custody suite at a police station in Croydon.
Image caption The Daily Mail said the force is facing "serious questions" after the death of Sgt Matiu Ratana on Friday, who was shot by a handcuffed suspect as he was being checked in.
Image caption The Daily Express says the suspect in the shooting of the 54-year-old officer was known to counter-terrorism police.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that the suspect then shot himself and is now being treated in hospital.
Image caption The move to discharge hundreds of elderly patients from hospital into care homes during the pandemic may have breached the law, reports The Herald.
Image caption The National says SNP leaders have agreed on a motion for an independence "plan B" debate, if Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to give a section 30 order.
Image caption "My Covid miracle" is the headline on the front page of The Sun, the newspaper carrying the story of a Scottish Covid-19 patient who survived 172 days in intensive care.
Image caption Eastenders star Peter Dean wants his long-dead character to be be brought back to the soap, according to the Daily Star.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says extra police officers have been on "party patrol" in the city to ensure that the 22:00 curfew for bars and restaurants is being observed.
Image caption A widow has won her legal fight to have her dead husband's baby, reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Evening Express says a "killer drink driver" who hit a pensioner at a bus stop has appealed his 23-year driving ban.
Image caption A 90-year-old woman has been robbed in her home by a bogus caller, reports the Glasgow Times.

