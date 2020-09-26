Covid-19 cases in Scotland rise by 714

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Public health teams are dealing with a number of large outbreaks among students in Scotland

More than 700 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

The Scottish government said 714 people had tested positive, 156 more than Friday's daily total.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 has also risen by 10 to 99.

There were no further deaths reported in the past 24 hours, but one death was confirmed from the previous day, bringing the total to 2,511.

Public health teams in Scotland are currently dealing with a number of large outbreaks among students living in shared accommodation.

Saturday's total is the highest number of cases confirmed in a day since the start of the outbreak.

The Scottish government said the figure was 11.5% of those who had been newly tested.