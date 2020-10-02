Your pictures of Scotland 25 September - 2 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 September and 2 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Fiona Smith Image caption Ready, steady, go. It is the latest Your pictures of Scotland, starting with Fiona Smith's picture of a sprint on Turnberry beach.

Image copyright Nicholas Hamilton Image caption Piper Alastair MacLean, from Oban, on the summit of Beinn an Lochain overlooking the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll. Picture by Nicholas Hamilton.

Image copyright Mark Low Image caption An image from Mark Low's trip to the beautiful Isle of Skye.

Image copyright Ian Barnes Image caption Dumyat in the Ochil Hills under a striking cloudscape in Ian Barnes' picture taken on a walk from Cambus to Alloa.

Image copyright Jim Elliott Image caption Jim Elliott sent in this picture of an atmospheric Elgol on Skye.

Image copyright Morag Wilson Image caption Morag Wilson, from Culbokie, captured this scene of the sea stack McFarquhar's Bed near Cromarty on the Black Isle. "It's a lovely peaceful spot", she said.

Image copyright Michael Donoghue Image caption The reflective glory of a horse atop of Traprain Law, on the outskirts of Haddington. Picture sent in by Michael Donoghue.

Image copyright David Livingstone Image caption David Livingstone photographed these feral goats as the sun was rising at Port Ellen on Islay.

Image copyright Frank Bardgett Image caption Frank Bardgett, from Boat of Garten, took this image in the Firth of Lorn with the Isle of Mull in the background.

Image copyright Mark Leman Image caption Looking towards the majestic Five Sisters of Kintail from Loch Duich on a crystal clear afternoon said Mark Leman of his photograph.

Image copyright Gordon Samuel Image caption Gordon Samuel said this was the sunset on his first night of a visit to Anstruther. Fair to say it was spectacular.

Image copyright Carol Clarke Image caption September sunshine and shadows at Castle Stalker in a picture from Carol Clarke.

Image copyright Nicola Forsyth Image caption It was a beautiful morning in Ringford in Dumfries and Galloway with dew drops galore in the garden, said Nicola Forsyth of her photo.

Image copyright Joanna Belford Image caption Joanna Belford's neigh-bours looking for their breakfast treats in Scalloway, Shetland.

Image copyright Roy Mitchell Image caption "A red squirrel sitting on top of the world... Okay on top of Perth," said Roy Mitchell. who sent in this photo.

Image copyright Fiona Mackinnon Image caption Fiona Mackinnon, of Strachur, took this photo of reflections on a beach on the Isle of Harris.

Image copyright Stuart McLeod Image caption Stuart McLeod, from Paisley, photographed this view out across to Harris from Stoer lighthouse in Sutherland as the sun was going down.

Image copyright Carl Taylor Image caption Carl Taylor was up at the quack of dawn to get the best of the early morning sunshine to take this picture at Strathclyde Park in Motherwell.

Image copyright Louise Robertson Image caption The Wallace Monument rising from the mist on a beautiful autumn morning in a photograph from Louise Robertson.

Image copyright Thomas Lamont Image caption Thomas Lamont's photograph of the Northern Lights and the Belhaven Bridge at Dunbar.

Image copyright Paul Kelsey Image caption Paul Kelsey from Longridge, West Lothian, said it was rumoured these trails were left by US Air Force F15 Eagle jets.

Image copyright Michael Dinneen Image caption Michael Dinneen, of Shrewsbury, said these Highland cattle were in no hurry to move at Applecross.

Image copyright Gosia Tyma McCallum Image caption Old and new. Gosia Tyma McCallum stopped for lunch and managed to get this shot of a passing train at Newtonmore in the Highlands.

Image copyright Andrew Patterson Image caption Andrew Patterson spotted some cattle admiring a sunset while he was on a family camping holiday in Southerness.

Image copyright Daniel Kazmi Image caption Daniel Kazmi, a student from London, photographed Edinburgh from the city's Calton Hill.

Image copyright Kevin Anderson Image caption Kevin Anderson took his picture of a sunrise from the rig Well-Safe Guardian in the Cromarty Firth.

Image copyright Hamish McIlwraith Image caption Hamish McIlwraith said this otter lives in Dunsapie Loch just below Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, and was enjoying a swim before being interrupted by curious humans.

Image copyright Peggy Henery Image caption This tranquil scene was taken by Peggy Henery, from Glasgow, along the banks of Loch Lomond close to Milarrochy Bay.

Image copyright Alison Escobar Image caption A sandstone tenement on Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow, reflected in a puddle. "It's been the perfect weather for puddle pictures," said Alison Escobar, who took the picture.

Image copyright Hannah Pert Image caption A bagpiper was the subject of Hannah Pert's entry to this week's gallery.

Image copyright Brian Thomson Image caption "Mirror, mirror, who's the furriest of them all?" Brian Thomson, from Penicuik, and his wife were delighted by this encounter with a red squirrel at Barrhill Wood, Kirkcudbright.

Image copyright Kiki Pearson Image caption Kiki Pearson's springer Stan jumping for a ball at Longniddry Bents in East Lothian.

Image copyright Margaret Douglas Image caption A misty morning walk to Lock 19 on the Forth and Clyde canal in a picture from Margaret Douglas, from Head of Muir.

Image copyright Gayle Taylor Image caption Gayle Taylor's horses at sunset at Point on Lewis.

Image copyright Dominic McArdle Image caption Sundown at Kyle of Lochalsh in a photo sent in by Dominic McArdle.

