Your pictures of Scotland 25 September - 2 October

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 25 September and 2 October. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Image copyright
Fiona Smith
Image caption
Ready, steady, go. It is the latest Your pictures of Scotland, starting with Fiona Smith's picture of a sprint on Turnberry beach.
Image copyright
Nicholas Hamilton
Image caption
Piper Alastair MacLean, from Oban, on the summit of Beinn an Lochain overlooking the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll. Picture by Nicholas Hamilton.
Image copyright
Mark Low
Image caption
An image from Mark Low's trip to the beautiful Isle of Skye.
Image copyright
Ian Barnes
Image caption
Dumyat in the Ochil Hills under a striking cloudscape in Ian Barnes' picture taken on a walk from Cambus to Alloa.
Image copyright
Jim Elliott
Image caption
Jim Elliott sent in this picture of an atmospheric Elgol on Skye.
Image copyright
Morag Wilson
Image caption
Morag Wilson, from Culbokie, captured this scene of the sea stack McFarquhar's Bed near Cromarty on the Black Isle. "It's a lovely peaceful spot", she said.
Image copyright
Michael Donoghue
Image caption
The reflective glory of a horse atop of Traprain Law, on the outskirts of Haddington. Picture sent in by Michael Donoghue.
Image copyright
David Livingstone
Image caption
David Livingstone photographed these feral goats as the sun was rising at Port Ellen on Islay.
Image copyright
Frank Bardgett
Image caption
Frank Bardgett, from Boat of Garten, took this image in the Firth of Lorn with the Isle of Mull in the background.
Image copyright
Mark Leman
Image caption
Looking towards the majestic Five Sisters of Kintail from Loch Duich on a crystal clear afternoon said Mark Leman of his photograph.
Image copyright
Gordon Samuel
Image caption
Gordon Samuel said this was the sunset on his first night of a visit to Anstruther. Fair to say it was spectacular.
Image copyright
Carol Clarke
Image caption
September sunshine and shadows at Castle Stalker in a picture from Carol Clarke.
Image copyright
Nicola Forsyth
Image caption
It was a beautiful morning in Ringford in Dumfries and Galloway with dew drops galore in the garden, said Nicola Forsyth of her photo.
Image copyright
Joanna Belford
Image caption
Joanna Belford's neigh-bours looking for their breakfast treats in Scalloway, Shetland.
Image copyright
Roy Mitchell
Image caption
"A red squirrel sitting on top of the world... Okay on top of Perth," said Roy Mitchell. who sent in this photo.
Image copyright
Fiona Mackinnon
Image caption
Fiona Mackinnon, of Strachur, took this photo of reflections on a beach on the Isle of Harris.
Image copyright
Stuart McLeod
Image caption
Stuart McLeod, from Paisley, photographed this view out across to Harris from Stoer lighthouse in Sutherland as the sun was going down.
Image copyright
Carl Taylor
Image caption
Carl Taylor was up at the quack of dawn to get the best of the early morning sunshine to take this picture at Strathclyde Park in Motherwell.
Image copyright
Louise Robertson
Image caption
The Wallace Monument rising from the mist on a beautiful autumn morning in a photograph from Louise Robertson.
Image copyright
Thomas Lamont
Image caption
Thomas Lamont's photograph of the Northern Lights and the Belhaven Bridge at Dunbar.
Image copyright
Paul Kelsey
Image caption
Paul Kelsey from Longridge, West Lothian, said it was rumoured these trails were left by US Air Force F15 Eagle jets.
Image copyright
Michael Dinneen
Image caption
Michael Dinneen, of Shrewsbury, said these Highland cattle were in no hurry to move at Applecross.
Image copyright
Gosia Tyma McCallum
Image caption
Old and new. Gosia Tyma McCallum stopped for lunch and managed to get this shot of a passing train at Newtonmore in the Highlands.
Image copyright
Andrew Patterson
Image caption
Andrew Patterson spotted some cattle admiring a sunset while he was on a family camping holiday in Southerness.
Image copyright
Daniel Kazmi
Image caption
Daniel Kazmi, a student from London, photographed Edinburgh from the city's Calton Hill.
Image copyright
Kevin Anderson
Image caption
Kevin Anderson took his picture of a sunrise from the rig Well-Safe Guardian in the Cromarty Firth.
Image copyright
Hamish McIlwraith
Image caption
Hamish McIlwraith said this otter lives in Dunsapie Loch just below Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh, and was enjoying a swim before being interrupted by curious humans.
Image copyright
Peggy Henery
Image caption
This tranquil scene was taken by Peggy Henery, from Glasgow, along the banks of Loch Lomond close to Milarrochy Bay.
Image copyright
Alison Escobar
Image caption
A sandstone tenement on Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow, reflected in a puddle. "It's been the perfect weather for puddle pictures," said Alison Escobar, who took the picture.
Image copyright
Hannah Pert
Image caption
A bagpiper was the subject of Hannah Pert's entry to this week's gallery.
Image copyright
Brian Thomson
Image caption
"Mirror, mirror, who's the furriest of them all?" Brian Thomson, from Penicuik, and his wife were delighted by this encounter with a red squirrel at Barrhill Wood, Kirkcudbright.
Image copyright
Kiki Pearson
Image caption
Kiki Pearson's springer Stan jumping for a ball at Longniddry Bents in East Lothian.
Image copyright
Margaret Douglas
Image caption
A misty morning walk to Lock 19 on the Forth and Clyde canal in a picture from Margaret Douglas, from Head of Muir.
Image copyright
Gayle Taylor
Image caption
Gayle Taylor's horses at sunset at Point on Lewis.
Image copyright
Dominic McArdle
Image caption
Sundown at Kyle of Lochalsh in a photo sent in by Dominic McArdle.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.