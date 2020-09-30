Image caption John Stirling was made redundant in July and is now in the process of claiming Universal Credit

About 474,000 people claimed Universal Credit in Scotland last month, according to the latest figures.

In March, at the start of the coronavirus lockdown, the figure stood at 264,177.

The effects of Covid-19 have caused the majority of this rapid increase, although cases were increasing as people moved from legacy benefits.

Universal credit is a consolidated monthly payment for those of working-age.

It replaced a host of previous benefits including income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, housing benefit, child tax credit and working tax credit.

There was a spike in applications in April and May as lockdown restrictions kicked in.

The rate slowed significantly in June, July and August but it is still 200,000 higher than it was in March.

'I'm not looking for a handout. Just a bit of support.'

Father-of-four John Stirling is a welder by trade but had been working as a project manager for a mechanical and electric company.

At the start of lockdown, the 35-year-old - from Glasgow's east end - was furloughed. In July, he was made redundant just as his son Finlay was born.

When we met he and wife Jaclyn were in the process of applying for Universal Credit.

"If I don't find a job in the next three or four weeks, I'm really going to have no cash at all," he said.

"The Universal Credit is a case of, 'Why don't we try this and see if it can tide us over?'

"It tears you apart. You're sitting in the house with a wee boy at 12 weeks old, trying to enjoy time with him and it pops up in the back of your head and you think, 'I need to find a job'.

"I'm not looking for a handout. Just a bit of support."

John has now contacted us to say he has been offered a job.

'Universal Credit buys me more time'

Dylan Clarke was one of 110,000 new Scots claimants to the benefit in April.

He was working as a freelance graphic designer, providing menus and signage for small cafes and business.

But as coronavirus took hold, work became scarce for the 20-year-old, from Old Kilpatrick, West Dunbartonshire.

He became one of a rising number of 18-to-24 year-olds now claiming Universal Credit.

Dylan said: "With something that has this big an impact, difficulties are meant to be expected, whether you're a young person or not.

"If you are willing to be patient and wait for the right opportunity to come along, hopefully one does.

"Something like Universal Credit is helpful as it buys you a bit more time."

'Nobody fits their lifestyle round a crisis'

German-born Claire Shmid and her husband Orkun Cevik - from Turkey - spoke to BBC Scotland in April as they were applying for the benefit.

Orkun, 45, lost his job as a chef while student Claire's income from her part-time retail job was not enough to pay the bills.

Even after claiming Universal Credit, they found that it was barely enough to cover their private renting costs in Perth.

With household bills and debts rising, Orkun travelled to Liverpool to find work.

Claire, 25, said: "[The DWP] made me feel like I was living this dream life and I was spending ridiculous amounts of money on things like rent. You don't. You just live in a private house.

"They should take into consideration things like that. Not everybody fits their lifestyle round a potential crisis in which they will end up on benefits."