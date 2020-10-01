Image caption The MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West spoke in a debate in the House of Commons before returning unwell back to Scotland

An SNP MP has apologised for travelling to Westminster despite experiencing Covid symptoms - and travelling home after getting a positive result.

Margaret Ferrier, the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, said there was "no excuse for my actions".

She said she took a test on Saturday - but travelled to Westminster on Monday because she was feeling "much better".

Ms Ferrier received a positive test result that same day, then took a train back to Scotland on Tuesday.

The MP said she had informed the police and that she deeply regretted her actions.

Ms Ferrier said she took the weekend test after experiencing "mild symptoms", but travelled to London by train at the start of the working week.

She spoke in the coronavirus debate in the House of Commons on Monday, and said she received her positive test result that evening.

"I travelled home by train on Tuesday morning without seeking advice. This was also wrong and I am sorry," she said.

"I have been self-isolating at home ever since."

The SNP is not removing the whip from Ms Ferrier, and is waiting for the police to investigate.

It is understood the leadership spoke to her earlier today and it was made clear she had "let herself down".

'Dangerous and disgraceful'

Labour MP Ian Murray said Ms Ferrier should face disciplinary action for her "astonishing recklessness".

"She has put passengers, rail staff, fellow MPs, Commons staff and many others at unacceptable risk," he said.

"To breach the rules twice is simply unforgivable, and has undermined all the sacrifices made by her constituents."

Train drivers union Aslef described her actions as "both dangerous and disgraceful".