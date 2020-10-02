Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Covidiot' MP condemned after 'Trip of Shame'

  • 2 October 2020
Image caption The Daily Record leads with Margaret Ferrier's decision to travel to London on Monday, despite taking a coronavirus test on Saturday after experiencing "mild symptoms". After speaking in a Commons debate the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP was told she had tested positive - but she then travelled back to Scotland by train the following day.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with Margaret Ferrier's "Covid Trip of Shame". The paper says the MP has been accused of "putting lives at risk" by her behaviour which has led to her being suspended from the parliamentary party.
Image caption The Scotsman features a picture of Ms Ferrier on the campaign trail with Nicola Sturgeon. The paper says the politician could become the first person in the UK to face a £4,000 fine for "recklessly" leaving self-isolation.
Image caption The Scottish Sun headline is "Nat MP's 700-mile rail trip with Covid". The paper says Ms Ferrier notified police of her actions.
Image caption The Times reports the Commons is "on alert" after the news broke over Margaret Ferrier's positive test. The paper says her diagnosis came after she thanked NHS staff and other key workers during a debate on the virus.
Image caption The National headline quotes First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's reaction on Twitter to the Margaret Ferrier scandal in which she said: "It is utterly indefensible"
Image caption The i newspaper claims Ms Ferrier "broke [the] rules five times". It pictures her speaking in the Commons and quotes her directly as saying: "I apologise unreservedly... there is no excuse for my actions."
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with calls for the first minister to sack Margaret Ferrier over cross-border trips with the virus.
Image caption SNP MP Margaret Ferrier "took Covid to the Commons", says the Daily Telegraph, after she travelled to Westminster despite experiencing symptoms. The paper says she has been accused of hypocrisy, having called for the prime minister's top adviser, Dominic Cummings, to resign following his trip to Durham during lockdown.
Image caption Margaret Ferrier also dominates the front page of the Glasgow Times which carries local reaction to her decision to break the Covid rules.
Image caption The Herald features an uplifting picture of a mother with her new baby who was "born in the time of Covid" on its front page. The paper's main story is the "hidden toll of the pandemic as patients stay away from the NHS".
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier highlights fears over toxic waste in disused warehouse on the former Westfield site and calls from campaigners for an "urgent clean-up".
Image caption The Evening Express leads with the conviction of a 17-year-old who cut a man's head "to the bone".
Image caption "Flights control plan 'will put lives at risk'" is the headline in the Press and Journal. The paper also reports on a Covid outbreak in Fort William after 15 people tested positive for the virus.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with a court case involving a teenager who crashed into a police car while five times the drink drive limit.
Image caption And the Daily Star appeals to "British baldies" as it reports that US President Donald Trump "thinks chemicals in McDonald's fries have helped him keep his trademark 'blond'". The president is "lovin' it", it claims.

