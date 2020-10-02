Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Heavy rain has been forecast for large parts of eastern Scotland on Saturday and Sunday

Heavy and persistent rain has been forecast for parts of Scotland during Storm Alex.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross from 18:00 on Saturday to 06:00 on Sunday.

A yellow warning for rain has also been issued for eastern Scotland - from Orkney to the Borders - from 03:00 on Saturday to 12:00 Sunday.

The worst affected areas could see up to 70mm of rain.

The Met Office said more than 120mm of rain was possible over higher ground in the areas covered by the amber warning.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued a number of flood alerts, including for Aberdeenshire, Caithness, Tayside and the Scottish Borders.

Aberdeen Council said temporary flood barriers would be erected as a precaution in Stonehaven on Saturday morning and urged residents and businesses to take steps to protect their own properties from flooding.

The A83 Rest and Be Thankful trunk road through Argyll will be closed on Saturday afternoon as a safety precaution, with the Old Military Road used as a local diversion until Sunday afternoon.

Road operator Bear Scotland said it had teams on standby over the weekend to deal with any impact from the weather.

Storm Alex, which has been affecting France, has already pushed strong winds and lashing rain into southern England.

Transport Scotland said motorists should expect difficult driving conditions in the north east of Scotland.

It said the weather was likely to bring reduced visibility and potential for surface water on roads.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "The Met Office is warning of heavy rain, particularly in Angus, Aberdeenshire and the eastern part of Perth and Kinross, so travellers should expect some disruption on the trunk road network.

"The rain will likely lead to difficult driving conditions, so I'd urge travellers to plan their journey ahead, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice."

Image caption The A83 Rest and Be Thankful, which has been closed twice in recent months due to landslides, will be shut as a safety precaution on Saturday

Police Scotland urged people to allow extra time for their journeys ,while ScotRail said its customers should check travel information on its app or website for possible disruption.

Sepa flood duty manager Marc Becker said: "We expect parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Angus to be the worst affected - and property flooding is possible in several areas.

"Whilst the worst impacts are expected in the north east, a much wider area covering much of the east of Scotland could also experience flooding impacts due to the heavy rain over the weekend."

Eddie Ross, from Bear Scotland said teams would closely monitor conditions around the Rest and Be Thankful. The road was closed for five weeks during the summer after a landslide in August. It was then forced to shut again after another landslide last month.

He added: "We're expecting to reopen the A83 under traffic light control on Sunday afternoon following a safety inspection once the storm has passed."

In Edinburgh, drive-through clinics for flu vaccinations will be temporarily closed on Saturday due to the forecast for bad weather.

The Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership said walk-through clinics were scheduled to operate as planned. The partnership advised people to check its social media for any further updates.