Image copyright PA Media Image caption NHS staff handing out test kits to Glasgow University students as they arrive for testing at a pop up test centre in Glasgow

Four more people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Scottish government data.

A total of 764 new infections were registered in Scotland - 12.1% of newly tested individuals.

The latest statistics also show an increase in both the number of patients being treated in hospital and intensive care.

There are currently 191 people in hospital confirmed as having the virus, an increase of 16.

Of those patients, 23 are in intensive care, four more than on Friday.

A total of 299 cases were detected in NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, 152 in NHS Lanarkshire and 143 in NHS Lothian.

Positive tests were recorded in 12 of Scotland's 14 health board areas, with the exceptions of NHS Shetland and NHS Orkney.

The total number of people to have died in Scotland within 28 days of testing positive now stands at 2,530.

But the National Records of Scotland says the virus has been mentioned as a contributing factor or suspected cause of death on 4,257 death certificates.

The total number of positive tests recorded since March is now 31,451.