Scotland

Scotland's papers: NHS faces 'perfect storm' and PM 'rules out indyref2'

  • 5 October 2020
Image caption Fears that the NHS could be "swamped" during the winter months makes the front pages of several of Scotland's papers. The Herald says GPs have warned that surgeries are facing a "perfect storm" as patients who are seeking pandemic-delayed appointments, flu vaccinations and mental health issues combine to drive a surge in consultations.
Image caption The Times quotes a leading doctor describing the situation as the most challenging period in the history of the NHS in Scotland. The paper says medical staff could "struggle to cope" with Covid patients on top of the usual flu admissions.
Image caption The Daily Mail says patients have been told not to book routine check-ups with their GPs ahead of an expected wave of coronavirus and flu cases. It says the doctors' union, BMA Scotland, is warning a reduced service means "there will be a price to pay" with a rise in winter deaths.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph sticks with the coronavirus issue, but focuses on the case of SNP MP Margaret Ferrier who travelled back to Glasgow from Westminster after testing positive. The paper says the MP is under pressure to quit or face the prospect of her constituents forcing a by-election.
Image caption The Daily Record says patients at Belford Hospital in Fort William have been forced to self-isolate after a doctor with coronavirus continued on his rounds after developing symptoms.
Image caption The Scotsman reports on Boris Johnson rejecting claims that he was the biggest danger to the United Kingdom. The PM has ruled out granting approval for a second independence referendum if the SNP get a majority at next year's Holyrood elections.
Image caption On the same theme, The National reports that Mr Johnson has insisted that it is not his fault that support for independence is on the rise in Scotland. It comes after Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the attitude of his party in London was "making the case for independence" more effectively than the SNP.
Image caption Reports on US President Donald Trump's health feature on several of the front pages, following a weekend of intense media scrutiny over his Covid diagnosis. Mr Trump's doctors say his condition has continued to improve and he could be discharged from hospital as early as Monday. The "i" newspaper quotes Mr Trump's promise: "I'll be back soon."
Image caption The Daily Express carries comments by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has said Brexit "will help save lives by allowing new drugs to be approved faster". Mr Hancock added that the UK will join forces with the best regulators in the world to speed up the licensing of medicines, the paper says. The international team will focus on authorising new treatments from 1 January, after the end of the Brexit transition period.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports claims by a female friend of former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram that "he feared for his life after asking a gangster for a £5,000 loan".
Image caption The Daily Star reports ITV's I'm a Celebrity stars have been warned to expect grim weather - including snow - in the upcoming series. Stars are set to relocate from the Australian jungle to Gwrych Castle in north Wales due to the pandemic.
Image caption The Courier reports on a study of more than 2,000 NHS Tayside workers which showed nearly 15% of them were carrying coronavirus antibodies. That figure is three times the national average - with dentists, hospital porters and healthcare assistants registering the highest levels.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the principal of Aberdeen University, George Boyne, apologising to students after staying at his son's home during a trip to Wales. It comes as NHS Grampian continues to investigate 62 Covid cases linked to the university's student population.
Image caption The Edinburgh News publishes the results of a survey it carried out into how the Covid lockdown has affected people in the city. It says the poll suggests 65% of residents have been affected by mental health issues brought on by nationwide restrictions.
Image caption The Evening Express has an interview with a pensioner who tells how she stepped in to save a pet dog as it was being attacked in the street.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on teenage girls being stalked by men in a van as they walked along a street in Dundee.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with members of St Clare's church in Easterhouse holding a protest to demand Catholic church leaders reconsider plans to close it.

