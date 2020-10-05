Image copyright PA Media Image caption Cutouts replaced fans at this recent match at Fir Park

Scottish football is to receive some funding to help during the Covid pandemic, BBC Scotland understands.

The UK government is currently working on an emergency financial package and a proportion of that would come to Scotland.

But it remains unclear how much money would be available and what level of the game it would be for.

Scotland's Sports Minister Joe Fitzpatrick met representatives of the SPFL and SFA on Monday.

The pause on crowds returning to live games - which some fear could last until the spring - has left many clubs facing an uncertain future.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: "I particularly appreciate the economic impact on football clubs of the delay of the return of spectators to stadia.

"I appreciate the support of clubs, their supporters and football authorities over the past months in helping us tackle the effects of the pandemic.

"However, the virus has not gone away and we all need to keep working to protect the NHS and public services, and help keep people safe."

He added: "The Scottish government will continue to work closely with the governing bodies of football to ensure its long-term sustainability."

Mr Fitzpatrick met UK Sport Minister Nigel Huddleston last week to discuss the financial package being developed to help sporting organisations.

"We are still awaiting clarity on Barnett consequential funding to Scotland as a result of the UK government scheme," he added.