Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A circuit-breaker lockdown is likely to last about two weeks

New lockdown restrictions are likely to be announced "in the near future", the first minister has said. It is possible this could be in the form of a "circuit-breaker" lockdown for a relatively short period. National Clinical Director Jason Leitch said it won't be a return to "full lockdown" - so what exactly would it look like?

Why does the government think we need a circuit breaker?

New positive cases of Covid-19 began rising slowly in Scotland during August.

At first many of the new cases were confined to local clusters, but the increase is now widespread across Scotland and the trend line of new cases is getting ever steeper.

In addition, the proportion of positive tests has risen and the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 is going up.

The rate of new deaths following a positive test for Covid-19 has also begun to rise and the R number - or rate of transmission of the virus - could be as high as 1.7

In short, all the warning signs are flashing red and the Scottish government wants to slow down this surge before hospitals begin filling up during flu season.

New confirmed cases of Covid-19

A Scotland-wide ban on households mixing indoors was introduced on 22 September, but if this measure does not appear to be working fast enough then ministers will need to turn to tougher restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says a circuit-breaker would be about "buying some time that gets you through winter".

She also says it's important to suppress the virus "while we're waiting on other things to happen" - such as the development of a vaccine.

How long would it last?

The idea behind a circuit-breaker is that it's a "short, sharp shock".

Essentially it needs to be long enough to break the chains of transmission - but short enough to minimise the affect on the economy.

Scotland's National Clinical Director, Jason Leitch, has talked about two weeks being enough to buy the country another 28 days in the fight against the virus.

It is also likely any circuit-breaker would be be for a defined period of time, rather than indefinite like the original lockdown in March.

Would schools close?

Keeping schools open is one of Ms Sturgeon's stated priorities.

The first minister said on Monday that the Scottish government was attempting to manage the virus in a way that allowed fulltime learning in schools to continue.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scottish pupils returned to fulltime schooling in August

Asked at her daily briefing on Monday whether there were plans to introduce part time or blended learning for schools, she said: "I have no proposal to switch children to part-time schooling - and let me be very clear about that.

"This is all about trying to manage this infection in a way that allows us to keep schools open, other than scheduled holiday periods, that we don't have either extended holidays or rescheduled holidays or a move to blended learning."

However, Ms Sturgeon indicated that the half-term school holiday break gave an opportunity to put in measures that "try to reduce some of the transmission risks that we face" - while conceding that not all local authorities share the same half-term week.

What about hospitality?

Bars and restaurants in Scotland have already been hit by a 22:00 curfew - but could the be closed completely during an autumn lockdown?

Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, thinks that some sort of restrictions on hospitality are likely.

"We want to reduce household mixing - in other words, meeting other people indoors," Ms Bauld told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.

"So let's think about the fact that we're not able to do that across Scotland in terms of going into someone else's house - that's already in place. So what else could government do to reduce that?

"That would mean, unfortunately, temporarily shutting hospitality venues [and] maybe other venues where they've got data from Test and Protect that things are more risky."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bars and restaurants are already under a number of Covid restrictions

Could there be a travel ban?

During Scotland's initial lockdown, a five-mile travel ban for non-essential journeys was in place.

It's certainly a possibility - but would be one of the more extreme measures the Scottish government could introduce during a circuit breaker.

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon said travel within the country and from Scotland to other places would be "part of a consideration" over extra measures.

How infection rates contrast across Scotland Percentage of positive tests

BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor says it is possible Ms Sturgeon could combine Scotland-wide measure with more stringent measures, like a travel ban, for the local areas that are most seriously affected.

He points out that during Monday's coronavirus briefing Ms Sturgeon mentioned the contrast in positive test rates between Glasgow, where they're very high, and Dumfries and Galloway where they are relatively low.

There is also a precedent in Scotland for a local travel ban.

In Aberdeen, a five-mile restriction on non-essential travel was in place for 18 days in August as part of a local lockdown which helped public health teams get on top of a local cluster of cases.

What's happening elsewhere?

Much of Europe is also dealing with a "second wave" of coronavirus cases, and Prof Bauld says it is worth looking to see what measures have been introduced.

In France, gatherings are limited to 10 people and wedding receptions, students parties and other organised gatherings in hired locations are banned.

Paris also is shutting all bars for two weeks from 6 October. Bars, gyms and swimming pools in the city will also be closed for two weeks.

Spain has introduced a new lockdown in Madrid and nine surrounding towns.

Almost five million people are now only allowed to leave their local area to go to work, school or for medical care.

And in the Republic of Ireland, all non-essential travel is discouraged in Dublin where there has been a surge of recent cases.