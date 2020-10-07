Scotland

Scotland's papers: Central belt 'tightened' and Celtic star has Covid

  • 7 October 2020
Image caption The first minister's expected announcement of tougher restrictions features on many of the front pages. The Scotsman reports that not all of the measures, such as travel restrictions, will be introduced nationwide. Instead, they could be "targeted" at specific areas, including Scotland's central belt.
Image caption The Daily Express says the hospitality industry fears it will be hit with new restrictions as the government looks to control a rise on coronavirus cases. Pubs and restaurants already have to close at 10pm every night but there are concerns that could be extended to full, although temporary, closure.
Image caption The Daily Star says already-struggling landlords are warning they will "never recover" if the government plans, to be announced later today, force them to shut.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Nicola Sturgeon will deliver a statement to Holyrood detailing new national restrictions to tackle the second wave of Covid-19. The paper reports that the move comes after "local lockdowns and a ban on indoor visits failed to reduce case numbers".
Image caption The Daily Record leads with Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard testing positive for coronavirus. The paper says it is unclear whether the Frenchman has displayed symptoms but he will now have to self-isolate for at least 10 days.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also reports on the Celtic player's Covid test, but it leads with the first minister insisting new restrictions will not mean a return to the full lockdown brought in on 23 March. The paper says pub closures look likely but people will not be ordered to stay at home.
Image caption "Surging" coronavirus infection rates have put Britain on the brink of tougher lockdown measures, says The Times. The UK government's scientific advisers have called for "urgent and drastic action" after cases doubled in 11 days to 14,542 and deaths doubled to 76 in the same period.
Image caption The Herald says more than 100,000 patients had surgery called off in the first five months after lockdown in Scotland. The paper points to the latest figures showing operating theatres were still carrying out fewer than half the number of planned procedures they normally would - even before the latest rise in coronavirus cases.
Image caption The i says the proportion of people dying in UK hospitals from Covid-19 is much lower now than in spring. The paper says the number of patients in wards and intensive care units is now as high as March - but improved treatment, better protection of the most vulnerable and a slower rise in infection rates are combining to drive the death rate down.
Image caption The National leads with a survey which it says suggests an overwhelming majority of Scottish people - including Tory voters - are opposed to Conservative plans to allow chlorinated chicken into supermarkets post-Brexit.
Image caption The Courier focuses on business leaders warning of the "devastating" effects of lockdown as they wait nervously on new restrictions to be announced today.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to sack her husband as SNP chief executive. The paper says it follows the emergence of WhatsApp messages appearing to show Peter Murrell's support for a criminal investigation into former first minister Alex Salmond.
Image caption The Glasgow Times says there is growing anger in the north east of the city about council plans to reduce bin collections.
Image caption The Press and Journal says police have apologised for wrongly telling a family their 18-year-old son had died in a crash on the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road. The teenager's 19-year-old friend was killed in the smash.
Image caption The Edinburgh News reports on a number of residents dying following "significant outbreaks" of Covid-19 at two care homes in Lothian. More than 80 residents and staff across the two homes have tested positive.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with a court case involving a lecturer who has been jailed for sending indecent images to teenage boys.

