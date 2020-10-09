Scotland's papers: 'Shutdown shambles' and appeal to 'save Christmas'Publishedduration9 minutes agoimage copyrightScottish Daily Mail image captionFirst Minister Nicola Sturgeon faced a "furious backlash" over what the Scottish Daily Mail describes as the "Great Shutdown Shambles". The paper reports the new rules have caused confusion, left businesses in the dark and may result in legal action against the Scottish government.image copyrightScottish Sun image captionThe Scottish Sun features a mocked-up image of Scotland's national clinical director as Santa. The paper carries a warning from Prof Jason Leitch that compliance with the rules now will be "part of the price" for saving Christmas and allowing families to mix during the festive holidays.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe i focuses on what it describes as the "illogical" alcohol ban which was announced on Wednesday. Pubs and restaurants in the central belt are to close at 18:00 and will not reopen until at least 25 October. The paper reports cafes in the central belt will be allowed to stay open as long as they only serve soft drinks.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage captionThe Scottish Daily Express also highlights the "Covid confusion" and reports it could end up in the courts amid questions about which businesses need to shut their doors. The paper also features a picture of Scotland captain Andy Robertson celebrating after the national team secured a spot in the Euro 2020 play-off final following a tense penalty shootout victory over Israel at Hampden.image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionA picture of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with her head in her hands features on the front page of the Daily Telegraph. As well as the "chaos" over the new Covid restrictions, the paper highlights a series of tense exchanges during First Minister's Questions over Holyrood's Alex Salmond inquiry. Nicola Sturgeon said in written evidence that she forgot about a meeting where she believes she was told about the complaints against her predecessor. But Tory group leader Ruth Davidson said Ms Sturgeon's "sudden memory loss" was "beyond belief".image copyrightThe Scotsman image captionThe Scotsman features Ms Sturgeon's declaration that she has "nothing to hide" over her evidence to the Salmond inquiry. The paper also reports hotels have been left counting the cost after a "scramble to cancel holidays" for the October break.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record's headline warns of "Old Firm House Party Carnage". The paper says pub bosses have appealed to the first minister to allow them to open for next week's Celtic v Rangers match to prevent people breaching the Covid regulations by gathering in households for the game.image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionA quote from leading chef Tom Kitchin is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News. He said the new regulations for the hospitality sector amount to "fireballs thrown at us".image copyrightPress and Journalimage captionThe Press and Journal reports some "angry landlords" opted to close their premises on Thursday in a bid to survive as it is not financially viable for them to remain open.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionPatients have been left in tears after doctors were told to call off non-urgent elective surgery, reports The Herald. The paper says non-elective surgery has been postponed at Glasgow Royal Infirmary due to the anticipated demands of treating the soaring numbers of Covid patients.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionHundreds of thousands of vulnerable people face being told to stay at home this winter as ministers plan to resume shielding in infection hotspots, reports the Times. The paper says advice for clinically vulnerable people to avoid others could be included in the top tier of the government's simplified local lockdown system, which is set to be announced next week.image copyrightThe National image caption"SNP hit out over Tory 'separatist agenda' claim" is the headline in The National. It says A UK minister has rejected calls for Scotland to be given control over immigration, saying that Holyrood is only pursuing the issue to "suit its agenda of separatism".image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionThe Glasgow Times reports a factor "left a dead body in a home" for two days.image copyrightEvening Telegraph image captionThe Evening Telegraph leads with a court case involving a woman who admitted drugging her child for six years by administering a "sleep hormone".image copyrightThe Courierimage captionThe Courier highlights the plight of a man whose family is aiming to raise £20,000 for private treatment in a bid to save his life.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionAnd finally, the Daily Star reports that Britain got a "Flash" of inspiration when actor Brian Blessed explained his "robust" plans to solve the world's problems. Blessed - dubbed the world's loudest actor by the paper - starred as Prince Vultan in the film Flash Gordon.