There have been six new coronavirus-related deaths in Scotland, taking the total under that measure to 2,550.

The latest figures also showed another 1,009 new cases of the virus were recorded in the past 24 hours - the fourth day in a row that new cases have topped one thousand.

The figure equates to 14.1% of those newly tested for Covid-19.

The health board area with the largest number of new cases was Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where 357 were confirmed.

NHS Lanarkshire had 204 new cases, with 160 in the Lothians.

A total of 38,042 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up from 37,033 on Friday.

There are currently 432 patients in hospital confirmed to have the virus, 35 higher than Friday's total of 397. Of these patients, 34 were in intensive care, up by three from the revised figure on Friday.

The increasing number of cases has prompted the Scottish government to introduce new restrictions across the country.

About 3.4 million people are currently subject to the strictest curbs.

They involve licensed premises in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley and Ayrshire and Arran being closed until 25 October.

Hospitality venues in the rest of Scotland are allowed to open, but are only permitted to serve non-alcoholic drinks and food indoors between 06:00 and 18:00.

Licensed premises in these areas are still able to serve alcohol in outdoor areas, such as beer gardens, up to the 22:00 curfew introduced in September.