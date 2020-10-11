Scotland

Scotland's papers: Covid MP 'refuses to quit' and Test & Trace 'challenge'

  • 11 October 2020
Image caption Covid breach MP Margaret Ferrier tells the Scottish Sun on Sunday that she won't resign from her £80.000-a-year job as an MP. In her first interview since being suspended by the SNP, Ms Ferrier describes her decision to travel from London to Glasgow after testing positive as being "out of character".
Image caption The Sunday Times features the same interview with Ms Ferrier, but leads with claims that UK government ministers have been told to forge links with US presidential election front-runner Jo Biden after "writing off" Donald Trump's chances of re-election to the White House.
Image caption The Sunday Mail says SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been accused of ignoring bullying claims from women against an MSP. The two women are said to be among 21 party members, activists and councillors who also signed a letter of complaint sent to Mr Murrell.
Image caption NHS test and trace jobs with 18-month contracts are being offered by Scottish health boards, according to the Sunday Post. The paper says it comes as scientists warn that we are in for the "long haul" in our battle to suppress and eliminate Covid-19.
Image caption The Sunday Express focuses on the plight of thousands of Scots suffering from "long Covid" symptoms. It says SNP Scottish government ministers are being urged to set up specialist clinics for people with persistent health problems.
Image caption The Herald leads with a poll that suggests a third of Scots who voted against independence in the 2014 referendum have changed their mind. The poll, carried out by the Survation market research agency, indicates a chunk of voters are either unsure or would vote Yes in indyref2.
Image caption The National leads on the same survey, saying almost twice as many No voters have moved to Yes than those going in the opposite direction.
Image caption UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been "accused of joining MPs in flouting [the] 10pm curfew", according to the Mail on Sunday. The paper reports he was "drinking in a Commons bar beyond 10pm" and made a "crass joke about the government's test and trace failings". A spokesman for the health secretary said: "No rules have been broken."
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says millions of people in England will be asked not to travel outside of their local areas and "could be banned from mixing with other households" even outdoors as part of a three-tier local lockdown system. The paper's cartoonist, Matt, jokes that "economic data is ranked in three tiers: appalling, ghastly and apocalyptic".