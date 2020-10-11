Further 956 cases of coronavirus recorded in Scotland
The number of people confirmed as having coronavirus in Scotland has risen by 956 in the past 24 hours.
Figures released by the Scottish government also showed there had been no new recorded deaths as a result of the virus.
The health board with the most number of cases was Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where another 296 cases were confirmed.
That was followed by NHS Lanarkshire, with 225 new cases, and NHS Lothian, with 158 new cases.
The number of new, confirmed infections is down from the 1,009 cases on Saturday and from Friday's record high of 1,246 positive test results.
This represents 14.9% of newly-tested individuals, up from 14.1% on Saturday.
A total of 449 patients with coronavirus were in hospital as of last night, 17 more than reported yesterday.
Of these patients, 35 were in intensive care, an increase of one.