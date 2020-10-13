Scotland

Scotland's papers: New lockdown system to target Scottish hotspots

  • 13 October 2020
Image caption The front pages are dominated by coronavirus with the Daily Express splashing on the Scottish government's plans to implement a three-tier framework of Covid restrictions later in October.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the story and Nicola Sturgeon's comments that her devolved administration was aiming for the new system to "align as closely as possible with other UK nations" on a strategic level.
Image caption As The Times reports, the planned new Scottish approach follows the introduction of a three-tier system in England. The paper also quotes Boris Johnson hinting at tougher national action to come, saying he did not want to impose a complete lockdown "right now".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Sturgeon's explanation that "reset" restrictions introduced in parts of Scotland last week were "temporary" and would be replaced with the new multi-tier system.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail points out that further travel and hospitality bans are possible under the new three-tier approach.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports Ms Sturgeon's comments that tougher restrictions in the central belt probably represent "what will be roughly tier three" in the UK system, while the rest of the country was currently "more in tier two, where there are household restrictions".
Image caption The UK is facing a "new phase" in its battle with the virus, according to the i. The UK government is "torn" between the science and the economic and social challenge, the paper says.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a warning that, because of Covid, windows in the city's classrooms will remain open during the winter in order to aid the flow of fresh air.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports that dozens of staff in a city bar are self isolating as a result of a coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports that many bars in Dundee, not included in the lockdown, have closed anyway because other restrictions have curtailed trade.
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express reports on the death of a local man the paper describes as a "humble hero".
Image caption The Courier reports that a video sharing website aimed at children is being used to sell drugs in Dundee.
Image caption The Scotsman reports on latest Scottish government guidance that people should dial 999 and "report a crime" if they see a child being smacked.
Image caption The National leads with four SNP MPs demanding a meeting with the BBC over claims the public service broadcaster is biased.
Image caption The Scottish Daily star reports that reality TV star Vicky Pattison is filming a new show in Scotland.

