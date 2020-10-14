Coronavirus in Scotland: Sturgeon warns virus not just killing the elderly
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has warned that coronavirus is not just killing elderly people as she announced that a further 15 people have died after testing positive for the virus.
The first minister said about half of the newly recorded deaths were people under the age of 80.
A "small number" were under the age of 60, she added.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Please do not ever think that this virus only poses a risk to the lives of the very elderly."
The first minister told her daily coronavirus briefing that a further 1,429 people had tested positive since Tuesday, 16.4% of those newly tested.
A total of 570 people were in hospital after testing positive for the virus, an increase of 43 from the previous day.
Of these, 49 patients were being treated in intensive care - an increase of 14.
The deaths of 15 people who had previously tested positive brings the total under that measure in Scotland to 2,572.
However, the National Records of Scotland has also just released its figures which include anyone who has covid mentioned on their death certificate, even if a patient had not been tested.
The statistics showed that there were 25 of these deaths in the past week, bringing the total to 4,301.