Your pictures of Scotland 9 - 16 October

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 9 and 16 October.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

image copyrightMoira Carrigan
image captionMoira Carrigan captured the perfect start to our gallery, waking early one morning to catch a stunning sunrise at Gartmorn Dam Nature Reserve, in Sauchie, Clackmannanshire.
image copyrightPaul Gibson
image captionBursts of autumn colours have captured the imaginations of our photographers this week - including Paul Gibson who shot Liberton Kirk in Edinburgh in a rustic hue.
image copyrightEric Niven
image captionEric Niven's image of autumn colours on a rainy day at Camperdown Park in Dundee.
image copyrightAnn Pettigrew
image captionA golden scene in Fife in a picture sent in by Ann Pettigrew from St Andrews.
image copyrightElaine Carlton
image captionOne shade simply wasn't enough for Elaine Carlton who spotted this rainbow foliage near the Forth and Clyde Canal at Bishopbriggs.
image copyrightHugh Anderson
image captionAutumn colours in Eglington Country Park in a picture from Hugh Anderson from Kilwinning.
image copyrightFreck Fraser
image captionFreck Fraser captured this pleasingly symmetrical image of "Hedges Brae" between Nairn and Cawdor in the Highlands.
image copyrightLorraine Pratt
image captionHeading east to Aberdeenshire, Lorraine Pratt took this shot of the River Don at Port Elphinstone Bridge in Inverurie.
image copyrightChristine Montgomery
image captionThis burst of orange was taken by Christine Montgomery at the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow.
image copyrightSandy Morrison
image captionLots of our contributors have been outdoors enjoying the season with their family - including Sandy Morrison and twins Flynn and Rowan who enjoyed a walk on the beach on the Isle of Lewis.
image copyrightKimberley Macmaster
image captionKimberley Macmaster shared this fantastic shot of her daughter Lily - age three - thoroughly enjoying herself at Glasgow Green.
image copyrightJanice Small
image captionJanice Small was with Eve and Erin on the Isle of Arran when Erin asked: "Why do rainbows have different colours?“
image copyrightGraham Goulden
image captionGraham Goulden's wife Allie was behind the camera when he went paddle boarding with his dachshunds at St Mary’s Loch in the Scottish Borders. He calls this “one man and his dogs”.
image copyrightNik Robinson
image captionNik Robinson shared this shot of a perfectly horizontal Finlay - age 12 - who was "part-way through a backwards somersault on the trampoline".
image copyrightJohn Lang
image captionMany of our entries came from photographers willing to take a journey for the perfect shot - including John Lang from Bridge of Weir who said Glencoe looked particularly "lovely" last Saturday with low clouds.
image copyrightAlan Findlay
image captionAlan Findlay spent a "fantastic" week on the Isle of Lewis, during which he shot the gleaming sea from the coastal path walking from Gearrannan.
image copyrightRoss Millar
image captionRoss Millar from Glasgow brought his camera on his way up Conic Hill in Balmaha. "I love the autumnal colours and the sun breaking through," he said.
image copyrightIan Brobyn
image captionIan Probyn from Lochmaben was hoping for a glimpse of an otter on the River Nith in Dumfries on Sunday morning. "No otters this time, however the change in character of the river from the slow and serene to the fast and energetic as it fell over the weir was a worthy consolation," he said.
image copyrightGeoff Green
image captionGeoff Green from Newcastle-upon-Tyne reported the Skye Fairy Pools are still popular with visitors despite the pandemic.
image copyrightJim Shepherd
image captionJim Shepherd took this shot while out for a walk at Caol beach in Fort William.
image copyrightJane Sayliss
image captionJane Sayliss captured this glassy image at the small harbour at Laide, Wester Ross. "This massive rock has always fascinated me, how it balances so precariously on the smaller rock below" she said.
image copyrightJoanne Wheeler-Stones
image captionA regular entry in our weekly gallery, but Joanne Wheeler-Stones managed to capture Dunnotar Castle looking exceptional one bright autumn day.
image copyrightMichelle Yuille
image captionThe red squirrel is always a welcome addition to our gallery - and Michelle Yuille even managed to capture one giving a "salute" while mid-flight at Rothiemurchus Forest near Aviemore.
image copyrightDave Greenan
image captionAutumn colours, a rainbow... but can you spot Kiwi the dog on holiday to Braemar? Dave Greenan from Shropshire captured this moment while on a hike up Glen Dee towards The Devil’s Point. "We followed the rainbow all the way up the Glen, getting a bit soggy on the way," he said.
image copyrightAmy Shore
image captionThis particular otter seemed to smile for the camera when Amy Shore took a walk to Dunsapie Loch in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
image copyrightKewali Somani
image captionKewal Somani from India was "mesmerised" by Scotland's beauty - including this majestic Highland cow - during a recent trip to Kilt Rock and Mealt Falls on Skye.
image copyrightAndrea Csoka
image captionAndrea Csoka from Dornoch in Sutherland shared this image of a regular visitor - Woody, the great spotted woodpecker.
image copyrightJanie Kane
image captionCinnamon was loving life during a visit to Leven Beach in Fife - so says owner Janie Kane.
image copyrightMichael Craig
image captionMichael Craig was at the old Nether Kirkyard in Saint Cyrus, Aberdeenshire, when he met this "friendly and noisy little chap". He said: "He was right up next to me, dancing around on the old gravestones - making enough noise to waken the dead."
image copyrightAmy Henderson
image captionAmy Henderson from Fife had a similar chance encounter when she spotted a deer almost camouflaged by the foliage at Glen Etive.
image copyrightGordon Bain
image captionDid we mention red squirrels were popular? Gordon Bain from Inverness said: "Even though we can't have visitors in our house due to Covid rules, we can still entertain in our garden."
image copyrightAlison Grant
image captionOver the rein-bow? Alison Grant from East Kilbride says Chester was "patiently waiting on his friends" when she passed at the perfect moment.
image copyrightLouise Anderson
image captionMeanwhile, Louise Anderson from Aberdeen was also fortunate enough to capture a double rainbow on the Isle of Mull - "after a sharp shower of rain on an otherwise beautiful sunny day trip".
image copyrightCatriona Torrance
image captionAnd in North Berwick, Catriona Torrance snapped an unlikely red rainbow over the Bass Rock, "glowing in the sunset".
image copyrightGillian Phillips
image captionGillian Phillips from Orlando, Florida, was reminded of Puff the Magic Dragon when the clouds formed perfectly over the Kelpies.
image copyrightRonnie Muir
image captionFrom the vast to the small details - Ronnie Muir captured this "last sunflower" in Balbirnie Park, Markinch.
image copyrightStuart Spalding
image captionStuart Spalding enjoyed a round of golf at Troon on Sunday. "As we came off the 18th the sun was starting to set - it seemed a fitting way to finish a shorter but much enjoyed 2020 golf season," he said.
image copyrightLaura Weir
image captionLaura Weir thought the sand at Newburgh Beach in Aberdeenshire looked a bit like a "hot plate" as she captured this beautiful sunset.
image copyrightGrant Baxter
image captionGrant Baxter also enjoyed a spectacular sunset during a walk on the Ochil Hills above Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, along with his wife Katy and Finn the dog.
image copyrightStewart Wilson
image captionAnd finally, Stewart Wilson took a simple shot of his own house near Glenkinchie, East Lothian. He said: "I think this photo captures the idea of the nights drawing in at this time of year." We agree - now get the slippers on and the kettle boiled.

