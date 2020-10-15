BBC News

Scotland's papers: Travel bans considered and indy poll 'boost'

Published
image copyrightThe i
image copyrightPress and Journal
image copyrightDaily Telegraph
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image copyrightScottish Daily Express
image copyrightThe Scotsman
image copyrightThe National
image copyrightThe Times
image copyrightThe Herald
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image copyrightEvening Express
image copyrightDaily Record
image copyrightScottish Sun
image copyrightThe Courier
image copyrightEdinburgh Evening News
image copyrightEvening Telegraph
image copyrightDaily Star