Covid: Italy among countries added to Scotland's quarantine list
- Published
Travellers to Scotland from Italy, San Marino and the Vatican will soon have to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival.
The changes come into effect as of 04:00 on Sunday and are being brought in due to "significant increases" in coronavirus cases.
A rate of 20 cases per 100,000 is the threshold above which quarantine conditions are considered.
Italy, a popular holiday destination for Scots, was one of the last major countries in Europe on the safe list.
It had its highest daily count of Covid cases on Thursday, with 8,804.
The country has recorded a seven-day rate of 64 cases per 100,000 people.
Meanwhile, those arriving from mainland Greece and the Greek islands, except Mykonos, will no longer need to quarantine as of the same time due to the low number of cases.
Still 'not safe' to book foreign travel
Community safety minister Ash Denham said: "Lifting quarantine restrictions on those travelling from most of Greece, in line with the public health data we have received, is not a signal that it is safe to book foreign travel.
"All travel carries a risk and people should think long and hard before choosing to go abroad.
"It is vital that we suppress the spread of the virus in Scotland and imposing quarantine restrictions on those arriving in the UK is our first line of defence in managing the risk of importing cases from communities with high risks of transmission.
"We are continuing to have regular discussions with the other three governments in the UK."
The same change of air corridors for England was earlier announced by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.