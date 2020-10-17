Covid in Scotland: Deaths from virus increase by 15
- Published
A further 15 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities in Scotland under the measure to 2,609.
The Scottish government confirmed 1,167 more people had tested positive within the same 24-hour period.
It represents 17.6% of people who were newly tested.
Meanwhile 675 people were in hospital on Friday with a recently confirmed case of the virus - an increase of 46 from the previous day.
Of those people, 62 were in intensive care - a figure which is also increasing.
It comes amid warnings to football fans to stay at home during Saturday's Old Firm clash.
'Comply with restrictions'
People were also told not to travel to other parts of Scotland or to England to watch the game in pubs and to avoid gathering outside Celtic Park.
Ms Sturgeon said on Friday: "Nobody likes the fact that these restrictions have to be in place but they are vital to protecting all of us and keeping us safe.
"So please comply with restrictions - by doing that you will be playing your part in helping us get the virus under control and you'll be helping hasten the day when we can all watch and enjoy the things that we love doing, whether that's football or the many things that we find ourselves not able to do normally."
Temporary restrictions to bring the outbreak back under control in the central belt have led to the closure of most licensed premises in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian, Forth Valley and Ayrshire and Arran NHS boards.
Those living in these areas have been warned not to travel to other parts of Scotland or to areas in England where such restrictions are not in force.