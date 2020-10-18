Covid in Scotland: Testing delays due to Glasgow lab 'capacity issue'
- Published
A delay to the publication of Covid test results was caused by a "testing capacity issue", the Scottish government has said.
The issue with the UK government Lighthouse lab in Glasgow has caused 64,000 tests to be re-routed to other sites.
Tests from around the UK will be affected over the weekend.
It comes as 316 new cases were recorded in 24 hours - a dramatic drop from 1,167 on Saturday.
There were no new deaths reported, but the number of people admitted to hospital continues to increase.
A post on the Scottish government website said an increase in the number of positive Covid test results was expected on Monday and Tuesday.
It read: "The Scottish government is urgently trying to establish with the UK government what exactly is causing the delay in testing but this is mainly due to demand from outwith Scotland.
"We continue to reroute routine testing of care home staff through NHS Scotland testing facilities to ensure prompt turnaround times."
The Lighthouse lab is located at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Rows down south
Temporary restrictions to bring the outbreak back under control in the central belt have led to the closure of most licensed premises in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Lothian, Forth Valley and Ayrshire and Arran NHS boards.
Those living in these areas have been warned not to travel to other parts of Scotland or to areas in England where such restrictions are not in force.
But Scotland's response to the pandemic is ever-evolving.
Nicola Sturgeon is drawing up plans for a "three-tier framework", in order to account for regional differences in Covid rates and isolate areas of higher prevalence.
When this move was announced earlier in the week, the first minister said tighter restrictions were not "inevitable".
The introduction of the tier system in England has prompted concerns that the divide between science and the UK government's decision making.
Meanwhile leaders in Greater Manchester have outright rejected its move to the highest alert level without more generous financial support.
What about travel?
Instead of imposing restrictions on travel, Ms Sturgeon appealed to football fans to stay at home ahead of the Old Firm game on Saturday.
According to Police Scotland, "a minority of fans did gather near Celtic Park ahead of the match and pyrotechnics were used".
Discussions regarding travel are ongoing, with some regions feeling more urgency for action than others.
According to The Herald on Sunday, the leader of the Orkney Islands Council has called for separate rules to be introduced for people arriving from the mainland - such as mandatory testing.
The first minister has written to Boris Johnson urging him to adopt a "four nations" approach to travel restrictions.