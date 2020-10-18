Scottish roads warning as preparations made for heavy rain
Road operator BEAR Scotland has put its workforce on standby following forecasts of heavy rain.
A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Scotland from 03:00 on Monday until 09:00 on Tuesday.
The warning covers much of the west Highlands, Argyll, southwest Scotland, the central belt and Fife.
As a precaution, the A83 Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll will be closed from 18:00 on Sunday. A diversion on the Old Military Road will be used.
Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: "The weather forecast for Monday and Tuesday indicates that heavy rainfall is expected, which could have an impact on the hillside situated above the A83.
"We continue to implement a safety-first approach and have taken the decision to close the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful from 6pm this evening with all traffic diverted via the Old Military Road through the glen.
"Our geotechnical team will monitor conditions throughout Monday and Tuesday with a view to reopening the A83 once the weather front has passed and following a thorough safety inspection."
He added: "We encourage all road users to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting out."