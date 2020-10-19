Covid in Scotland: How does the testing system work?
- Published
A row has developed between the UK and Scottish governments about coronavirus testing, after the Scottish government said a "testing capacity issue" at a UK government lab had led to a delay in results being published.
It said an issue with UK government "lighthouse lab" in Glasgow caused 64,000 tests to be re-routed to other sites. But the UK government has said this is "categorically untrue".
So who is responsible for testing? What is a lighthouse lab? And what happens after you've had a Covid test?
What happens when I need a test?
If you need a coronavirus test, you will either be given one through NHS Scotland or by the UK government.
The majority of the tests administered in Scotland are through the UK government's testing network.
That includes the tests administered at the drive through and walk in testing sites across Scotland.
It also includes home test kits which are sent out in the post.
These are mostly for people who have Covid symptoms, or who have been identified as close contacts of those who have already tested positive.
What is a lighthouse lab?
Early on in the pandemic, it became clear that testing was going to be needed on a massive scale to identify who had coronavirus.
The UK government set about arranging labs to process Covid tests across the country.
It is continuing to scale up testing capacity, and it says it hopes to deliver capacity to process 500,000 tests per day by the end of October.
In order to do this, it has funded what have been termed "lighthouse labs".
These laboratories are funded by the UK government but are partnerships with universities and big pharmaceutical companies like GSK and AstraZeneca.
There are now seven of these laboratories across the UK, and each of the devolved nations has been guaranteed access to have a certain number of tests processed each day.
Glasgow's lighthouse lab
One of the lighthouse labs is situated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow.
It is a Glasgow University lab that has been repurposed to process Covid test swabs.
The lab opened up back in April, the third lighthouse lab to open up.
It is stocked with equipment it pulled together from around the university - including PCR machines and RNA extractors.
The lab is staffed round the clock by 100 people.
Which tests do the NHS process?
Some tests are also carried out by NHS Scotland.
These tests are for care home residents, hospital patients (including those being admitted for elective surgery) and health board workers.
Some health board workers are routinely tested to try to catch those who have the virus but don't have symptoms to stop the virus spreading.
Symptomatic staff or symptomatic members of their household can also be tested through NHS labs.
Some health boards also process tests for the emergency services and their household members.
The NHS Scotland labs are also taking over routine testing for care home staff, which had previously been the responsibility of the network of lighthouse labs.