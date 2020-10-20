Man jailed for murder of Big Issue vendor Paul Kelly
A man who broke into the home of a popular Big Issue vendor and stabbed him to death has been jailed for at least 18 years.
Jason Cowan burst into the home of Paul Kelly, in the Knightswood area of Glasgow, in June last year.
The 50-year-old was a well-known seller in Glasgow, known for his catchphrase: "Don't be shy, give it a try".
A memorial vigil was held outside Sainsbury's on Buchanan Street in Glasgow where he frequently stood.
Cowan had denied murder, insisting he was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time.
But the 47-year-old was found guilty following a four-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
During the case, witness Julie Miller told how she had been in bed on the morning of the attack when she heard a man screaming for help.
She said: "I went to get towels. He was hunched over. I could see blood. He was in trouble."
Miss Miller and her partner Calum Campbell continued to aid Mr Kelly while a 999 call was made.
Mr Campbell said: "I asked him what happened and he said: 'I was broken into', but he didn't say anymore."
Mr Kelly did not survive having suffered a fatal stab wound to the abdomen. Cowan was later traced in the Knightswood area via CCTV.
A bloodstained Sabatier knife - said to be up to eight inches long - was discovered in a bin that Cowan had earlier walked past.
Cowan admitted during the trial to causing the death but jurors heard how he told psychiatrist Dr Gordon Skilling that he had "no recollection" of the crime.
He claimed to have been taking amphetamine, abusing alcohol and that his mental health had been affected.
Dr Skilling said Cowan suffered from a dis-social personality disorder but the primary factor was the level of substance and alcohol abuse at the time.
"In my opinion the mental disorder was not the main factor in the incident that day," he said.