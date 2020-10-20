Call to delay new smoke alarm legislation until 2022
- Published
The Scottish government is being urged to delay new legislation which requires all homes to have interlinked smoke and carbon monoxide alarms by February.
Age Scotland said many people were unaware of the need for a new system, which will cost an estimated £220 for an average three-bedroom home.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has accused ministers of a "communications failure".
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was a "strong case" for a delay.
During her daily media briefing she confirmed housing minister Kevin Stewart was considering the submissions and an announcement would be made "as soon as possible".
Under the new legislation all home owners and landlords must ensure they have a ceiling-mounted smoke alarms in their living room, hallways and landings.
All kitchens must have a heat alarm and, crucially, the system must be interlinked, either through fixed wiring or a wireless system.
This means if one alarm is activated it will trigger the others.
Finally, a carbon monoxide alarm must be fitted where there is a fuel burning appliance or a flue.
'Deadline looming'
If a homeowner is unable to fit their own system then they will need to pay the additional cost of a electrician.
The legislation was introduced in February 2019 following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which claimed 72 lives.
Adam Stachura of Age Scotland said: "The big concern that we have is that we have lost a year in the planning for this as a result of coronavirus."
The charity said it has received many calls from concerned older people, who are wary of getting work carried out in their home during the pandemic.
Mr Stachura told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime: "Nobody knows about this or has heard about it in and every bit of news in 2020 has been about everything but this.
"The deadline is looming. It is three months away and how on earth people are going to be able to fulfil this is completely unknown."
Age Scotland wants to see the cut off extended by 12 months.
'Unrealistic target'
The Scottish Conservatives said most householders only found out via a leaflet this week, which warned of substantial penalties for non-compliance.
There are also fears over home insurance being invalidated in the event of an accident.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross called for the new laws to be delayed to 2022, so that a full awareness campaign can be carried out.
Mr Ross said: "Fire safety is absolutely vital, but homeowners currently have less than four months to install the alarms, at a cost of between £200 and £300, or risk breaking the law and invalidating their home insurance."
He added: "It is only right to delay this unrealistic target while individuals and families are facing financial challenges and the ongoing pandemic is creating concerns about tradespeople coming into their homes."
BBC Scotland has asked the Scottish government for a response.