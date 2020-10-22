'The Survivor' rowan near Moffat is named Scotland's Tree of the Year
A once lone rowan surrounded by new native woodland has been named Scotland's Tree of the Year.
The Survivor at Carrifran near Moffat saw off four other contenders from across the country.
The south of Scotland tree has become a symbol for a restoration group working in the area.
Borders Forest Trust completed the purchase of the Carrifran Wildwood in January 2000 and has planted 600,000 trees there since then.
The winning tree, chosen by public vote, will receive a care package worth £1,000 which can be spent on works to benefit its health, interpretation signage or community celebration.
'Something extraordinary'
Woodland Trust Scotland Director Carol Evans said that in the face of a climate emergency one of the most "obvious responses" was to plant more trees.
"Trees soak up carbon from the atmosphere and provide a home for wildlife," she said.
"So it is fantastic that BFT has shown what can be achieved at Carrifran Wildwood.
"This tree itself is quite ordinary but it represents something extraordinary."
'Important symbol'
Fi Martynoga, who nominated the rowan, said it had wider importance.
"This tree rapidly became a very important symbol of our aspirations to see this valley completely rewooded and restored to its natural vegetation," she said.
"In this valley alone we have planted well over 600,000 trees.
"The beauty of it is they are now beginning to reproduce themselves. It shows how you can change an environment for the better, preserve and multiply what is around."
She said she hoped it could stand as a symbol to inspire others by showing what could be achieved.
The tree of the year competition has run annually since 2014 with 50 trees nominated by the public this time around.
Trees of the Year have also been announced for Wales and England with an overall British winner to be selected to go forward to the European Tree of the Year competition.
Past winners
