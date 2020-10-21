Covid in Scotland: Hospitality curbs extended for another week
- Published
Bars and restaurants in Scotland's central belt are to remain closed for another week after short-term Covid-19 restrictions were extended.
The move comes as a further 28 deaths linked to the virus were recorded.
Scotland is due to move to a multi-tier system of virus alert levels similar to that in England from November 2.
The temporary restrictions targeting hospitality venues in the central belt in particular will continue until then to enable a "smooth transition".
