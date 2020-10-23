Covid restrictions: How will Scotland's tier system work?
The Scottish government has published details of a new five-tier alert system of Covid-19 restrictions.
It will allow the government to impose different restrictions in local areas, depending on the prevalence of the infection.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would mean a part of the country with low rates would not have to live with the same restrictions as one with a high rate.
The new system - which adds two levels to the three tiers used in England - will come into force from Monday 2 November.
How does Scotland's new five-tier system work?
Every area of Scotland will fall into one of five categories depending on the local rate of infection. It is expected that which tier each area falls into will be announced next week.
What are the restrictions in each tier?
Level 0 - Closest to normality that the Scottish government thinks we can safely get to without a vaccine.
It is broadly comparable to the position in August when the virus was very suppressed in Scotland but still a threat. This level would allow people to meet indoors with eight people from three households and most businesses would be open, with safety measures in place.
Level 1 - similar to England's Medium
Indoor household meetings would be limited to six people from two households but there would be a "reasonable" degree of normality overall.
Level 2 - similar to England's High
Restrictions broadly similar to those in place outside the central belt at the moment. Limitations on hospitality and no gatherings inside people's homes.
Level 3 - similar to England's Very High
Broadly similar to the tougher restrictions that currently apply across the central belt of Scotland, with much of hospitality being closed completely. However, restaurants may be open, at least partially, in level three.
Level 4 - The highest level, which would not be used "unless absolutely necessary".
This would come into effect if cases were very high and there was a risk of the NHS being overwhelmed. It would be closer to a full lockdown of the type the UK went into at the end of March, with non-essential shops being forced to close.
Even at this level, six people from two households could still meet outdoors, there would be no limit on outdoor exercise and the government would seek to keep manufacturing and construction open.
Ms Sturgeon said her objective at all levels was to keep schools open.