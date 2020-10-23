Covid: Scotland to enter new five-tier alert system
Scotland is to enter a new five-tier system of coronavirus alert levels, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The new model will come into force from 2 November, when temporary restrictions on the hospitality trade are to expire.
It features five levels of measures - from "level zero" to four - to be applied in different areas of Scotland depending on the spread of the virus.
The top level would be close to a full lockdown, but the aim is for schools to remain open at all levels.
The first minister said the new strategy was about "striking the best balances we can" between suppressing the virus and minimising wider harms to businesses and individuals.
The move in Scotland comes as tougher restrictions are brought into force for millions of people in England and Wales.
Coronavirus cases in Scotland continue to rise, with 1,401 registered on Friday alongside a further 18 deaths.
Ms Sturgeon said the ban on home visits and the short-term restrictions currently imposed on bars and restaurants in the central belt of the country in particular were beginning to slow the increase in cases.
However, she said restrictions would still be needed until a vaccine for the virus was developed.
What are the restrictions in each tier?
Level 0 - Closest to normality that the Scottish government thinks we can safely get to without a vaccine.
It is broadly comparable to the position in August when the virus was very suppressed in Scotland but still a threat. This level would allow people to meet indoors with eight people from three households and most businesses would be open, with safety measures in place.
Level 1 - similar to England's Medium
Indoor household meetings would be limited to six people from two households but there would be a "reasonable" degree of normality overall.
Level 2 - similar to England's High
Restrictions broadly similar to those in place outside the central belt at the moment. Limitations on hospitality and no gatherings inside people's homes.
Level 3 - similar to England's Very High
Broadly similar to the tougher restrictions that currently apply across the central belt of Scotland, with much of hospitality being closed completely. However, restaurants may be open, at least partially, in level three.
Level 4 - The highest level, which would not be used "unless absolutely necessary".
This would come into effect if cases were very high and there was a risk of the NHS being overwhelmed. It would be closer to a full lockdown of the type the UK went into at the end of March, with non-essential shops being forced to close.
Even at this level, six people from two households could still meet outdoors, there would be no limit on outdoor exercise and the government would seek to keep manufacturing and construction open.
Ms Sturgeon said her objective at all levels was to keep schools open.
The first minister said there would be talks with opposition parties and representatives of businesses - particularly from the hospitality trade - about the exact details of the different levels.
Decisions on which tier each part of Scotland will be placed in will be made alongside local health protection teams in the coming week.
Ms Sturgeon has previously said decisions about where levels would be set for each region of Scotland would be taken on a "collaborative" basis, but said she would ultimately bear accountability for them.
The system will come into force from 2 November, following a vote by MSPs, and the application of different levels in different areas will be reviewed on a weekly basis.
The first minister said: "It's possible the whole country at some point could be placed in the same level. But it means we don't have to take a one size fits all approach if that's not warranted.
"A part of the country with low rates of infection won't have to live with the same levels of restrictions as a part of the country with high rates."
A system of grants for businesses hit by closures or restricted trading has also been announced, with payments on a par with those offered in England.
Ms Sturgeon said firms in Scotland "deserve nothing less", but said she wanted greater guarantees of funding from the Treasury "as quickly as possible".
Testing strategy
The strategic framework comes alongside an expanded testing strategy, which includes a commitment to expand Scotland's testing capacity to 65,000 tests per day by the end of the year.
This will include boosting the number of tests that can be processed at the UK government's Lighthouse laboratory in Glasgow, as well as NHS facilities and some smaller commercial ones.
New NHS regional hubs are under construction in Grampian, Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and are expected to take on all of the daily routine testing done in care homes around Scotland.