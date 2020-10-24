Scotland's papers: Scotland 'reduced to tiers' and Calvin's £76m deal

Scotland's papers: Scotland 'reduced to tiers' and Calvin's £76m dealPublishedduration9 minutes agoimage captionThe introduction of the new Covid restrictions framework inspired a few puns on Saturday's front pages. The Scottish Sun kicks it off with "Reduced to tiers" as it details Nicola Sturgeon's five-level system of measures the country's health board areas will exist under from 2 November. The paper calls the system "complicated" but necessary for greater freedom.image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail goes for the same headline, but claims there is "no return to normal" as the lowest tier still carries tough restrictions and would until a Covid vaccine is available.image captionThe National plays it straight with its headline on the introduction of the new system and highlights the fact that MSPs will be asked to debate and vote on the proposals next week.image captionA positive-sounding Herald zooms in on a shred of optimism from the first minister at her Friday briefing where she said there were signs the recent restrictions were having an impact on infection rates and that "we will get through this".image caption"No full lockdown this winter" is the i newspaper's headline as it focuses on Nicola Sturgeon's statement that Scotland will not return to the full lockdown the country experienced in March. It also concentrates on her promise that schools would not close at any stage of the five-tier system.image captionDundee's Weekend Telegraph leads with "Tears for fears?" as it reveals the incidence of Covid is "higher than some areas in the central belt" and that almost 50 people are in hospital with the virus.image captionPossible travel bans is the line the Daily Telegraph Scottish edition pulls from Friday's announcement. The paper says that those living in an area with the highest level would experience restrictions almost as severe as the full lockdown imposed across the UK in March, when there was a stay-at-home message and "draconian limits on travel".image captionThe Daily Express hears from Scots virus expert Prof Hugh Pennington who says coronavirus can be beaten with a combination of vaccines, improved testing and contact tracing. He describes it as an "admission of failure" to say the virus is here to stay.image caption"Tier we go" says the P&J on the new winter strategy. The paper claims the Scottish government was accused of "cheating" businesses out of as much as £2,000 each after failing to set out how it would match an agreement to backdate the payments currently in place south of the border.image captionThe Aberdeen Evening Express hears from hospitality bosses who lay out their concerns about the new system and how it might affect their already struggling industry.image captionThe Scotsman leads with a story claiming urgent action is needed to stop the spread of Covid-19 between hospital workers. The Royal College of Surgeons says a recent rise in cases transmitted between staff members in hospitals is due to "lack of infrastructure to enable social distancing and inadequate testing of staff".image captionA ban on visiting in Tayside's biggest hospitals is the lead in the Courier after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.image captionIn the Glasgow Times, the city's licensing board issues a plea to the first minister to allow restaurants to open after two weeks of strict Covid restrictions.image captionThe Daily Record top story is the arrest of drugs activist Peter Krykant who operates a "safe consumption room" for addicts from a converted bus in Glasgow. The report says he was accused of obstructing officers who had been assigned to monitor the mobile facility.image captionClaims of years of anti-social behaviour from neighbours is the subject of the lead in the Edinburgh Evening News. The story claims a woman was threatened with being set on fire.image captionAnd Dumfries DJ and producer Calvin Harris has enjoyed a big payday, according to the Daily Star of Scotland. The paper says he has signed a £76m deal to hand over the rights to his biggest hits.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph