Covid in Scotland: Students may not be allowed home for Christmas
- Published
Students could be told not to return home at Christmas if the spread of the coronavirus has not been controlled, the deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney said it was a situation the government wanted to avoid but it was a "realistic possibility".
He told BBC Scotland the government would have to look at "other scenarios and other plans" if the virus was still spreading rapidly.
A phased end to the university term is being considered.
Speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney said students may also need to make a staggered return in January with more online learning for a longer period in the new year.
"We want students to be able to return home, but I have to be realistic with you, that if we have a situation where the virus has not been controlled, then we will have to look at other scenarios and other plans," he said.
"There obviously is... a risk that if the virus is not contained then we may not be able to support the return of students to their homes. We want to avoid that - but it is a realistic possibility."
Mr Swinney said the Scottish government was working with the universities, other governments across the UK and with the National Union of Students to ensure the safe return of students at Christmas.
There was a spike in Covid-19 infections in Scotland at the start of term in September, with more than 1,000 students having to self-isolate within their halls of residence.
At the time, ministers said they did not want to see a "mass exodus" from campuses, but advised that students who were struggling in university accommodation could return home.
The deputy first minister told BBC Scotland there was an "expectation" that students would be reunited with their families at Christmas, but said it was important to recognise that the movement of a large number of people risked transmitting the virus to other parts of the country.
"If we engage effectively in the measures and the restrictions that the government is putting in place just now, then we increase the chances of being able to share more time with family around about Christmas time, but that very much depends... on the success that we have in reducing the prevalence of the virus," he said.
Mr Swinney said the return of students in January could also be dependent on their personal circumstances.
"They could be going back to family homes where there could be significant vulnerability and that would raise major issues about whether it was advisable and wise for students to be essentially switching households at the turn of the year," he said.
The deputy first minister also warned against children guising "door-to-door" this weekend to collect sweets at Halloween.
Mr Swinney said he appreciated it was "disappointing advice", but told the BBC the "interaction of humans" was how the virus was spreading.
"[The virus] can also be spread by the touching items like bags of sweeties, so quite conceivably, without anybody knowing that they were doing any harm to anybody else, somebody could give a child, an assembled bag of sweeties," he said.
"Those bags could be the purveyors of coronavirus."