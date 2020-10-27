Scotland's papers: Tough lockdown 'on the way' amid virus warningPublishedduration36 minutes agoimage captionThe prospect of tough new lockdown restrictions affecting hundreds of thousands of Scots dominates the front pages. The i says more than 660,000 people in North and South Lanarkshire face the most severe restrictions amid warnings of a huge rise in coronavirus cases.image captionThe Sun says Lanarkshire could be "plunged into near full lockdown" on Monday. A Scottish government memo has outlined how the two council areas could face Level 4 curbs.image captionThe Daily Record also warns of Level 4 restrictions in North and South Lanarkshire. But it says Glasgow and Edinburgh face no change by staying at Level 3.image captionThe Daily Mail says the first minister has outlined her concerns about the situation in Lanarkshire, which the paper says has seen a "constant surge in cases recently".image captionThe Courier focuses on concern about Dundee with a move to Level 3 predicted after 60 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in the NHS Tayside area.image captionThere is positive news on the front page of the Daily Express, which says there has been a "milestone" in the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine. Hopes of a breakthrough rose last night after early trials of the Oxford vaccine showed a "strong immune response" in older volunteers, according to the paper.image captionMeanwhile, The Scotsman reports on national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch telling BBC Scotland that he is hopeful the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be available within weeks.image captionThe Herald says patients with serious, lifelong heart defects are being told hospital appointments as far ahead as 2022 cannot go ahead due to Covid "contingency planning" and backlogs.image captionAccording to The Times, students in Scotland will be allowed to work from home after Christmas following a U-turn by government ministers amid concerns for students' mental health and wellbeing.image captionThe Telegraph leads with new research suggesting immunity to Covid-19 may only last a matter of months - potentially hindering the roll-out of a successful vaccine. The study by Imperial College London, which involved 365,000 people, found antibodies in the population fell by more than a quarter in three months. Scientists said the findings suggested a "rapid" decline in immunity, which could mean that any successful vaccine might have to be administered as often as twice a year.image captionThe National focuses on a warning from the General Teaching Council of Scotland that the UK government's Internal Market Bill "poses a threat to the education system and the quality of teaching in Scottish schools".image captionThe Daily Star announces it is backing a campaign for Scotland's European Championship play-off final against Serbia on 12 November to be screened on free-to-view TV.image captionTh Evening Express features a warning from councillors that the north-east of Scotland faces an "economic tsunami" as new lockdown restrictions edge closer.image captionThe Glasgow Times offers a breakdown of coronavirus case figures across the city following another surge in the virus.image captionThe Press and Journal says the north-east will be placed in the second level of lockdown restrictions, with the Scottish government expected to keep the curbs in place for several weeks.image captionThe Edinburgh News reports that the city will be placed in the third tier, which would mean alcohol sales both indoors and outdoors will not be permitted, although some restaurants may be able to open under strict conditions.image captionThe Evening Telegraph reports on the case of a former bank boss who forged his wife's signature to pay off debts.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph