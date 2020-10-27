Bands record covers album as fundraiser for out-of-work roadies
Some of the Scotland's biggest bands have teamed up to raise money for their roadies who have been unable to work during the Covid pandemic.
Belle & Sebastian, The Proclaimers, Idlewild, Mogwai, Twin Atlantic, and KT Tunstall are among the artists behind a new album of cover versions.
Whole Lotta Roadies is planned for a digital release for £10 with profits going to crew members.
Fans will choose which track is covered from each band's back catalogue.
Idlewild's Rod Jones told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that many roadies had "fallen through the cracks" for government funding during lockdown.
He said: "The live music industry has been completely decimated by the pandemic with no real hope of gigs returning any time soon.
"As musicians, we can still do live streams and sell records to some extent. But the live crew are left without any work at all and I just thought - what can we do to help."
Many roadies are musicians themselves and they will also perform on the album.
Rod Jones said: "The crew from each band will cover one of their songs, with the singer from each band singing on it. We can then sell it for a hardship fund.
"The list of bands is incredible - we've been really, really lucky.
"People can vote on which song they would like their crew to cover and they will have 24 hours to do that.
"We started to record last night and hope to have it finished in the next few weeks."
Fans were asked to vote for which track they would like to appear on the album, which is available to pre-order on Bandcamp..