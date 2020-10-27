Scotland wakes up to a 'lava sky'Publishedduration14 minutes agoParts of Scotland woke to a stunning red sky on Tuesday morning.image copyrightScott Neilimage captionScott Neil, who took this photograph from Eaglesham, described the sky as looking like lavaimage copyrightLorn Pearsonimage captionLorn Pearson's image was taken during an early morning cycle ride on Glasgow's riversideimage copyrightJennifer Adamsimage captionJennifer Adams took her picture from Cambuslangimage copyrightVictor Tregubovimage captionVictor Tregubov captioned his picture: "Good morning Glasgow"image copyrightSue Hewitsonimage captionSue Hewitson's view of the morning's sky from the Greenock Cutimage copyrightIan McConachieimage captionThe scene from Livingston in Ian McConachie's photoimage copyrightJohn Rowanimage captionThe red sky over Edinburgh in a picture by John Rowanimage copyrightSteve Mitchellimage caption"Fire in the sky" in Steve Mitchell's image taken in Kilbirnieimage copyrightDavid McCrumimage captionThe colourful sunrise seen from Wishaw in David McCrum's pictureimage copyrightIngrid/BBC Weather Watchersimage captionThe scene at Lochcarron in BBC Weather Watcher Ingrid's imageAll images are copyrighted.Related TopicsLochcarronWishawGlasgowKilbirnieLivingstonCambuslangEdinburgh