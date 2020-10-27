BBC News

Scotland wakes up to a 'lava sky'

Parts of Scotland woke to a stunning red sky on Tuesday morning.

image copyrightScott Neil
image captionScott Neil, who took this photograph from Eaglesham, described the sky as looking like lava
image copyrightLorn Pearson
image captionLorn Pearson's image was taken during an early morning cycle ride on Glasgow's riverside
image copyrightJennifer Adams
image captionJennifer Adams took her picture from Cambuslang
image copyrightVictor Tregubov
image captionVictor Tregubov captioned his picture: "Good morning Glasgow"
image copyrightSue Hewitson
image captionSue Hewitson's view of the morning's sky from the Greenock Cut
image copyrightIan McConachie
image captionThe scene from Livingston in Ian McConachie's photo
image copyrightJohn Rowan
image captionThe red sky over Edinburgh in a picture by John Rowan
image copyrightSteve Mitchell
image caption"Fire in the sky" in Steve Mitchell's image taken in Kilbirnie
image copyrightDavid McCrum
image captionThe colourful sunrise seen from Wishaw in David McCrum's picture
image copyrightIngrid/BBC Weather Watchers
image captionThe scene at Lochcarron in BBC Weather Watcher Ingrid's image

All images are copyrighted.

