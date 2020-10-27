Covid in Scotland: Funding for soft play centres and nightclubs
- Published
Soft play centres and nightclubs are to be given grants of up £50,000 to help them cope with the "exceptional circumstances" of the pandemic.
They have been closed since lockdown began at the end of March, amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19.
Many other businesses were able to reopen as restrictions eased.
The Scottish government has now announced support for soft play facilities and nightclubs, with grants linked to firms' rateable value.
Companies operating across more than one premises will be able to claim one full grant, with grants of up to 75% for subsequent properties.
Soft play centres opened in England in mid-August but they have remain closed in Scotland.
Mike Ferguson. who owns Frosty's Fun Centre in Forfar, said any financial support was "a massive help".
He said that soft play had "been dealt a poor hand", having never managed to reopen after lockdown.
Mr Ferguson said his staff had been leaving as they wanted job security. Now he is in a position of having to look for and train new staff so they can reopen, but he has no idea when his business will be allowed to start up again.
"They've gone away to work in coffee shops... it's very frustrating, we've lost experienced staff," he said.
Speaking about the funding, he said: "Any financial support is obviously very helpful, we feel we should be open. Our premises are as safe as any out there."
He added that he couldn't understand why trampoline parks are queued out the door but soft plays can't open again.
"Our standards are certainly as high as many other organisations - in cleanliness, in service - it doesn't make any sense.
"We feel we're safe. We've done everything in our power to make it safe."
He said it was crucial that businesses were given a reopening date to work towards.
Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: "We know that nightclubs and soft play centres have been particularly badly hit by this pandemic - unlike the majority of businesses, they have not been allowed to open since March.
"These grants take account of those exceptional circumstances and will provide a boost as we continue to tackle the virus.
"We don't want any business to remain closed for a day longer than is necessary but public health is paramount.
"Unfortunately we are at a critical point with infection levels rising again and it is not safe to lift restrictions on these activities."
The minister said local councils would contact businesses in their area directly "to get the information needed to progress their claim".