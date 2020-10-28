Scotland's papers: 'Cheers and jeers' as MSPs back new lockdown

Scotland's papers: 'Cheers and jeers' as MSPs back new lockdownPublishedduration17 minutes agoimage copyrightScottish Daily Mail image captionThe Scottish Daily Mail says millions of Scots are facing an alcohol ban when pubs and restaurants reopen on Monday. The paper details the changes to the new five-tier system outlined in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.image copyrightThe Heraldimage captionHospitality and tourism leaders have warned they face the "bleakest of winters" amid the uncertainty created by the surging number of Covid cases. To illustrate the point the paper's main image features an Edinburgh bar owner serving a bottle of champagne to two skeletons.image copyrightThe iimage captionThe same tongue-in-cheek picture features on the front page of the i. The paper reports hospitality venues in the central belt will be allowed to reopen during the day from Monday but they will not be allowed to serve alcohol. In other areas the drinking curfew has been extended to 22:30.image copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage caption"Sturgeon backs down on pub closures" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Express. As well as detailing developments in the central belt, the paper says the ban on serving alcohol indoors will be lifted. Ms Sturgeon said the move would allow licensed premises in level two of the country's new five-tier system to serve alcohol with a meal until 20:00.image copyrightThe Scotsman image captionThe new tier system could mean some hospitality businesses remain closed until after Christmas, reports The Scotsman. The paper also features a picture of former deputy first minister Jim Wallace, who has been named as the next moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.image copyrightThe Timesimage captionThe Times reports Lanarkshire may be the first region to "effectively re-enter lockdown" by being placed in the highest level of the new five-tier system. It also features a picture of historian Lucy Worsley who is investigating the historic links between royal palaces and slavery.image copyrightDaily Telegraphimage captionDowning Street is working privately on the assumption that the second wave of Covid-19 will be more deadly that the first, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says a projection, provided by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, shows deaths peaking at a lower level than in the spring, but then remaining at this level for weeks or even months.image copyrightThe Nationalimage captionScottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has been branded "an utter disgrace" after he claimed to wholeheartedly support Marcus Rashford's school meals campaign - despite refusing to vote for it in the Commons. The paper says Mr Ross "skipped a vote" on providing £15-a-week food vouchers to impoverished children in England while five of his MPs joined Tory colleagues in rejecting the Labour motion.image copyrightDaily Recordimage captionThe Daily Record leads with a story about a police officer who was hit on the head with a hammer as an angry mob of vigilante protesters hounded a sex offender from his home in Kilmarnock.image copyrightScottish Sun image captionThe Scottish Sun reports four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah has signed up for this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! The show is being filmed in Wales instead of Australia this year due to the Covid pandemic.image copyrightEdinburgh Evening Newsimage captionThe rejection of plans to turn an A-listed Edinburgh landmark into a luxury hotel feature on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. The initial plans for the former Royal High School on Calton Hill were turned down by the city's council in 2015.image copyrightEvening Expressimage captionThe Evening Express reports 757 drivers have been fined in just one month for ignoring a bus gate in Aberdeen's Union Street.image copyrightDaily Starimage captionThe Daily Star reports that vandals have targeted the graves of entertainment stars Cilla Black and Sir Ken Dodd with abuse about fellow Liverpool legend John Lennon. The paper calls the incident a "Halloween horror".image copyrightGlasgow Timesimage captionChanges to Glasgow's bin collections dominate the front page of the Glasgow Times, which reports the current three-week wait is set to be extended to four weeks.image copyrightPress and Journalimage captionA former Aberdeen councillor has been suspended over an allegedly racist social media post, according to the Press and Journal.image copyrightEvening Telegraphimage captionThe Evening Telegraph is dominated by a court story about a child rapist who fled the crime scene wearing "nothing but socks".image copyrightThe Courierimage captionAnd The Courier features a heartwarming story about a "miracle mum" who gave birth after undergoing surgery twice in a week to save her life and that of her unborn baby.