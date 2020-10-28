Rise in deaths recorded on Scotland's roads
- Published
There were 165 people killed in road accidents in Scotland in 2019, a rise of four on the previous year.
But the figures compiled by Transport Scotland showed an overall fall in the numbers of people injured - down from 8,424 to 7,638.
This 9% reduction meant the casualty rate was at its lowest level since records began.
Men aged between 17 and 25 had the highest driver accident rate, according to Transport Scotland.
Of those hurt in accidents, 2,016 people were classified as having been seriously injured.
Other key findings included in the Reported Road Casualties publication:
- Car driver accident rates per head of population varied markedly by age and sex. While males in the 17-25 age group had a rate of 2.5 per thousand population, women of the same age had a rate of 1.9. For the whole population, it was 1.6.
- Scotland's overall road death rate - 30 per million population - put it eighth lowest of 41 countries surveyed in provisional international comparisons. But the death rate was 12% higher than England and Wales.
- The child casualty total in Scotland was up 1% to 763, but the two child deaths recorded represented one fewer than the previous year.
The final figures from 2019 have been revised slightly from a provisional report issued earlier in 2020.
The Scottish government intends to carry out a consultation on a new road safety "framework" for the next decade, which will have a renewed focus on pedestrians and cyclists.
The Scottish Road Safety Framework launched in June 2009 set targets including a 40% reduction in road deaths and a reduction of 55% in the number of people seriously injured.