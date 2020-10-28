Covid tier system: Scottish hospitality sector facing 'existential threat'
- Published
Business leaders have warned the Scottish government's new system of Covid restrictions poses an "existential threat" to the hospitality sector.
The five-tier framework will take effect across the country from Monday.
But industry representatives are demanding to see the evidence driving the decision-making.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the new system avoids the need for a "one size fits all" approach.
But Tim Allan, president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: "Some businesses have thrived in Covid and continue to trade effectively but a very large number, predominately in retail, hospitality and leisure are facing an existential threat."
Mr Allan also told BBC Good Morning Scotland that, for ministers, reducing social interactions in households was a "lever they can't pull".
He added: "The lever they are choosing to pull is the lever of hospitality.
"So you might be able now to have alcohol indoors with your meal from 8pm not 6pm.
"Well where is the evidence that that two-hour difference between your starter and your main course is seriously affecting the cross infection of people through the vector of hospitality?"
Mr Allan said if the government published the evidence, they would "carry people with them" but, if they fail to do so, compliance and consent will become an issue.
He continued: "We keep asking for the evidence - the empirical, clinical evidence - which shows that that two-hour difference or half-hour difference in serving times is actually making a difference.
"That's where business is struggling the most, the clear lack of any evidence which dictates or indicates what is actually happening in a hospitality environment and in the shop environment."
'No difference'
Paul Waterson, of the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, said the first minister's announcement contained some concessions.
But he told Good Morning Scotland: "It will do nothing at all to relive the worries, tension and anger that is felt by hospitality businesses and staff throughout the country."
Mr Waterson said "nearly all" businesses that had experienced the restrictions equivalent to tiers two or three "appear to be unviable".
He added: "A couple of opening hours here and there under the new system will make no difference to them.
"Indeed a significant amount of premises will still find it difficult to open under tier one, so there's no joy in the hospitality businesses in Scotland this morning."
On Tuesday Nicola Sturgeon announced pubs and restaurants in many areas of Scotland will be able to serve alcohol indoors again from next week.
The first minister said the move would allow licensed premises in level two of the country's new five-tier system to serve alcohol with a meal until 20:00.
In level three areas - likely to be much of the central belt - they can reopen until 18:00 but cannot serve alcohol.
The new rules will start on Monday.
The level that each of the 32 council areas in Scotland will fall under is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.
Lanarkshire concerns
The new system will add two levels to the three-tier system currently in use in England, adding a "level zero" at the bottom - where life can return almost to normal - and strict measures similar to a full lockdown in level four.
It is expected that most of the central belt - which is currently under tighter restrictions than the rest of the country - will be placed in level three.
But the exceptions could be North and South Lanarkshire, which could go into the highest level four category due to concerns about high numbers of cases and hospital admissions there.
In level four all pubs and restaurants would be closed, along with non-essential stores, visitor attractions, gyms, libraries and hairdressers.
Bars and restaurants across Scotland's central belt had to close on 9 October as part of a "short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infections", while tight restrictions were placed on those in the rest of the country.