Covid in Scotland: 78 patients sent to care homes after testing positive
Dozens of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred from Scottish hospitals to care homes, a report has revealed.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) said 78 such patients were discharged to care homes between 1 March and 21 April.
Only 650 of the total 3,599 elderly patients discharged from hospital during the period had been tested.
Deaths in care homes account for about half the total Covid-related deaths in Scotland.
The first minister said the PHS investigation had found "no statistical evidence" that hospital discharges were associated with care home outbreaks.
Nicola Sturgeon has previously said she only became aware of the practice from media reports.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman asked Public Health Scotland to produce "validated statistics" about the numbers involved.
The delayed report said nearly 5,000 individuals were discharged from NHS hospitals to care homes up until the end of May.
A new policy was introduced on 21 April which aimed to ensure all patients were tested before leaving hospital.
The report said a further 1,605 discharges took place after this date, and 93% were tested in line with clinical guidance.
However, it noted there were valid clinical reasons for not testing some individuals prior to discharge such as "capacity to consent to testing and avoiding causing distress, and to appropriateness of testing".