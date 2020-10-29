Covid in Scotland: Cyprus and Lithuania added to quarantine list
Travellers arriving in Scotland from Cyprus and Lithuania will have to quarantine for 14 days from Sunday morning.
They are the latest countries to be be removed from Scotland's safe travel list.
The Scottish government said the the change was due to a "significant" rise in Covid cases and the "associated risk of importation" into Scotland.
The new rules will come into place at 04:00 on Sunday.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced similar restrictions for the rest of the UK.
Anyone who does not comply with Scotland's quarantine rules faces a fine of up to £480.
Official guidance on foreign travel is being amended to include the additional restrictions.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: "It is evident both in Scotland and in countries across the world that the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.
"Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission.
"That is why we have made the decision to remove Cyprus and Lithuania from the country exemptions list."
Mr Yousaf added: "Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should think very hard before committing to non-essential foreign travel."
Similar rules are in place for travellers arriving in Scotland from a number of other countries, including France, Italy, Spain and Greece.