Scottish Album of the Year winner accepts award while self-isolating
The winner of the Scottish Album of the Year award has picked up her prize in an online ceremony - while self-isolating with Covid.
Nova accepted the £20,000 prize for her debut album Re-Up via video link.
The 24-year-old, whose real name is Shaheeda Sinckler, was visibly shocked as news of the award win was revealed on stage by her manager Sof Staune.
Accepting the award, she said winning had "solidified my belief that hard work brings results."
The Edinburgh-based rapper, producer and DJ said: "It is such an incredible feeling to have won the 2020 Scottish Album of the Year Award, just a couple of weeks shy of my 25th birthday.
"It is so affirming - any doubts that I might have had previously are now out of the window and I'm seriously so excited for the future.
"To think that my manager and I had no idea where we would end up when we started working together and now to have made it here is just fantastic."
Nova, the youngest person to ever collect the accolade, added: "It hasn't always been easy - there have been a lot of late nights, night buses and moments of uncertainty, to name a few challenges, but winning this award has solidified my belief that hard work and determination bring results."
Re-Up was one of eight debut records included in the 10-strong list for the 2020 prize, which was hosted online for the first time due to the pandemic.
It was also the shortest album on the list containing just six tracks with an 18-minute runtime.
Robert Kilpatrick, general manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said it was encouraging to see the award given to a rap/grime album.
"Nova's win challenges the idea of what an album actually is in 2020 as whilst Re-Up may be short in length, its impact and resonance as a body of work is nothing short of powerful.
"The fact it was delivered with the support of a range of local producers from across Scotland only goes to show the passion, strength and innovation of Scotland's growing hip-hop/rap/grime scene."