Your Covid questions answered: Can I go on holiday to England? By Paul O'Hare & Nichola Rutherford

BBC Scotland Published duration 38 minutes ago

As the latest regional coronavirus restrictions come into force, you have submitted hundreds of questions about how the new five-level system will affect you.

The new framework sees each local authority assigned a level from zero (near normal) to four (close to full lockdown).

Almost every part of life is affected by restrictions in levels three and four, from work and travel to sport and socialising.

We've tried to answer the most common of your questions

I live in a level three area. Can I go into another level three area? Linda

Many readers submitted questions about whether people are allowed to move between local authorities, all of which are currently placed in levels one, two or three.

Announcing the new system last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said those who lived in level three or four areas should not travel beyond their council boundaries unless they were required to do so for "essential reasons".

These reasons include work which cannot be done from home, education, local outdoor exercise, healthcare or caring responsibilities, and essential shopping where it is not possible locally.

Ms Sturgeon also said those who lived in level one or two local authority areas "must not travel" into a level three or future level four council area except for "essential purposes".

Travel between level one and level two areas is permitted but people are asked to "minimise unnecessary journeys".

What does this mean for extended households? And what if the extended households are in two different area levels? Colin

People who live alone or people who live with only children under 18 - for example single parents - can form an "extended household" with people who live in another home.

This means a retired person who lives alone could form a "bubble" with their grown-up child and their family. It can also apply to couples who do not live together.

But if one member of the household tests positive for Covid, every member of the extended group should isolate for 14 days.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said extended households can continue to meet even if one lives in a level two area, and the other in a level three area.

But he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I would urge individuals in that situation to exercise the greatest degree of care and caution."

I live in a tier three area. My 89-year-old mother lives alone in a tier one area. Am I permitted to visit her to give care? Donald

This was a popular question as many people care for elderly relatives in different council areas.

People who live in level three areas should avoid any unnecessary travel outside the local authority area.

However, there are a number of exceptions, including to provide care or assistance to a vulnerable person, such as an elderly relative.

Childcare is also one of the exceptions to the travel rule, with existing arrangements that are in place with relatives also deemed "essential".

We are in Lanarkshire - level three. We have a weekend away booked to a level one area - our third attempt at this for my birthday, can we still go? Isobel

No, people should not travel into or out of a level three area for holidays or visits.

There are exceptions for those who must travel for work, education, health or attending weddings or funerals which require an overnight stay.

The Scottish government says a full refund should be offered to people who booked holiday homes but could not stay in them due to holiday restrictions.

We live in South Lanarkshire and have a Santa experience booked in England for two weeks' time. Will this special experience have to be cancelled? Kirsty

People should avoid any unnecessary travel between Scotland and England, according to Scottish government guidance.

England is due to go into lockdown on Thursday, forcing the closure of non-essential shops, indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, entertainment venues, hair and beauty salons.

The lockdown will last until at least 2 December so it is likely the Santa experience will be cancelled.

Can a tradesman living in tier three go and work in a tier two area? Stephen

Can mobile hairdressers work in tier three? Mat

People with a trade are still allowed to visit homes to carry out work and removal companies can also continue to go about their business.

Mobile hairdresser are also allowed to operate in level three areas as long as they follow the government guidance on staff and customer safety.

Can I travel from Edinburgh city to Fife to attend my father-in-law's funeral? Alison

Funerals fall into the "essential" category so Alison would be able to travel into Edinburgh, a level three area, from Fife, which is in level two, on this occasion.

However, only 20 people can attend, households should stay at least two metres apart and mourners should wear face coverings.

