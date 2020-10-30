Older school pupils to wear face coverings in class at level 3 and 4
Senior pupils and their teachers are being advised to wear face coverings in classrooms for schools in the new level three and four restriction areas.
The Scottish government has released new guidance on school safety to take account of the new five-level system, which begins on Monday.
Children who are shielding are also being advised not to go to school if their area goes into level four.
No local authority has been placed under that measure yet.
Most of the central belt of Scotland is in level 3, including Glasgow and Edinburgh as well as Lanarkshire and Ayrshire. Dundee, Stirling and Falkirk are also in level 3.
The guidance says face coverings should be worn by adults in schools at all times where they cannot keep two metres from other adults and children, with some exceptions in P1-2.
Face coverings should also be worn by parents and other visitors to any school site.
The updated guidance says senior phase pupils - S4-6 - in level 3 and 4 areas and their teachers should wear face coverings in classrooms, as well as when they are moving around the school and in communal areas.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: "It is vital that all the measures are followed rigorously in schools. Doing that - together with the collective efforts of all of us across wider society - will help to ensure that schools can safely remain open."