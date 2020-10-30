Covid in Scotland: Doorstep silence plans for remembrance events
- Published
Traditional annual remembrance events at local war memorials across Scotland have been cancelled due to the latest Covid restrictions.
Instead of attending the services and parades, people are asked to observe a two-minute silence on their doorstep.
Outdoor standing events are not permitted in areas under Covid levels one, two and three in Scotland.
Services will take place in Edinburgh on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day but will not be open to the public.
A small private service and wreath laying within the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle will take place instead.
It will be attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and other wreaths will be laid on behalf of those organisation who would normally attend.
Charities Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland said traditional remembrance services and parades at outdoor war memorials must be cancelled to comply with the regulations which were confirmed on Thursday.
However, services held in places of worship can proceed - as long as they comply with the restrictions on size.
Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland said they hoped the public would would observe the two minutes silence at home on their doorsteps on Remembrance and Armistice Day.
It comes after thousands of households across the country applauded the NHS on their doorsteps during lockdown.
The remembrance service at the Cenotaph in London will be broadcast by the BBC on 8 Nov.
The charities will also broadcast a service on Armistice Day.
Dr Claire Armstrong, of Legion Scotland, said: "Coronavirus must not cancel remembrance, but public safety is paramount.
"The Scottish government guidance means that it is simply not safe to proceed with our planned national events.
"It also means that for most of the country, local remembrance events cannot take place either.
"However, we can and must take time as a nation to observe the two-minute silence safely."
The charity behind the Scottish Poppy Appeal said the restrictions meant many of their volunteers could not fundraise.
Poppyscotland said it hoped the public would still donate this year - with new innovate ways to give including contactless payment options on poppy boxes.