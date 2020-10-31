Covid in Scotland: 'Next fortnight critical' to avoid level 4 lockdown
A public health expert has warned the path of the pandemic in Scotland over the next fortnight will determine whether the country goes into lockdown.
Scotland's new five tier system of Covid restrictions takes effect from 06:00 on Monday.
But on Saturday it emerged Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a month-long lockdown across England.
Prof Linda Bauld said case numbers in Scotland over the next week or two could trigger a similar move.
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland: "You can see from the figures in Scotland that the case numbers are levelling off.
"We are making progress. The question I would ask is the progress quick enough?
On Friday the Scottish government confirmed a further 1,281 positive cases and 28 deaths.
Prof Bauld said these figures are a "reflection of infection rates in September."
She told the programme significant action has already been taken in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Prof Bauld added: "I think the big debate is 'Why is England dragging its feet?' That is essentially the issue."
She said most of England "geographically" is still in tier 1, whereby people can still meet indoors if they observe the rule of six.
She added that areas, especially in the south west, have "far, far fewer restrictions than what people in Scotland are currently experiencing".
Prof Bauld, of Edinburgh University, said: "Along with the other devolved nations you can see from the latest ONS data that Scotland is really in quite a different position from many parts of England so I would not assume that we are going to go the same way as England."
But looking ahead, Prof Bauld said: "We need to continue to expect these infection rates to go up and I think that the government strategy in Scotland is to keep an eye on the situation over the next week or two.
"My feeling would be unless we see improvements, particularly in some parts of the central belt, we really, realistically, could be looking at level 4, which we want to avoid but would be necessary, essentially just to avoid these preventable deaths escalating even further."
She also cautioned that in order to get the R-number below one it is possible the existing measures will not be sufficient.
The latest estimate for Scotland is that the R-number is between 1 and 1.3, a slight fall on the previous estimate.
Prof Bauld said: "If the trends go in the wrong direction again then I think everybody in the country recognises that more action will be taken."
New campaign
Meanwhile, the Scottish government has launched a new campaign to warn the general public of the serious implications of "twisting the rules".
It highlights how even small lapses in compliance have an impact not only on health, but the economy and wider society.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged the "huge sacrifices" that have been made since March.
She added: "I know that people are tired and frustrated, but at this critical point in the pandemic, I want to remind people that the decisions they make over the coming days and weeks have a real impact on not only themselves but others.
"Right now, we rely more than ever on public willingness to adhere to the measures in place."
Ms Sturgeon said the new new protection levels should enable communities to "control outbreaks quickly and effectively and minimise transmission of the virus".
But she added: "If we all put our own twist on the rules, they simply won't work.
"We've seen how our collective efforts at the start of the pandemic helped to suppress the virus to levels where businesses could open, people could meet up with less restrictions, and we were able to restore some normality to our lives.
"We all need to play our part to help protect lives, our mental health, the NHS, jobs and businesses."