Covid in Scotland: What is the rate of the virus in your area?
The Scottish government has published the latest data on the number of positive tests for each of Scotland's 32 local authority areas.
It shows that Glasgow now has the highest weekly rate - at 286.7 per 100,000 of the population.
The rate in South and North Lanarkshire has gone down since last week.
The infection rate is one of the five "indicators" the Scottish government is using to determine which of the five levels each council area will be placed in.
The threshold for moving into Level 4 is 300 cases per 100,000 of the population.
The other indicators are the percentage rate of positive tests, a forecast of rising cases, a projection of hospital beds needed and the use of ICU capacity.
Which level is your council area in?
Level 4
Toughest restrictions apply here. Schools remain open but all non-essential shops are closed, along with pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms.
No council is currently in this tier
Level 3
Cafes, pubs and restaurants opened until 18:00 to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks to groups of up to six from two households. All leisure and entertainment venues are closed including cinemas. No non-essential travel is allowed out of a Level 3 area. Indoor exercise, which includes gyms, is restricted to individual and not group exercise.
Glasgow City; Renfrewshire; East Renfrewshire; East Dunbartonshire; West Dunbartonshire; East Ayrshire; North Ayrshire; South Ayrshire; South Lanarkshire; North Lanarkshire; Inverclyde; City of Edinburgh; Midlothian; East Lothian; West Lothian; Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Stirling and Dundee
Level 2
No in-home socialising but up to six people from two households can meet outdoors and in hospitality settings. Licensed premises can serve alcohol indoors with a main meal until 20:00. Outdoors, you can be served until 22:30. Most leisure premises are closed except gyms, cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades.
Aberdeen; Aberdeenshire; Angus; Argyll & Bute; Borders; Dumfries & Galloway; Fife and Perth & Kinross
Level 1
Despite the Level 1 definition allowing six people from two households meeting indoors this does not apply just yet. This tier sees a "reasonable" degree of normality. Hospitality has a 22:30 curfew. Events, like weddings, would be restricted to a maximum of 20 people. Indoor contact sports for adults are not permitted.
Highland; Moray; Orkney; Shetland and Western Isle
Level 0
Hospitality would operate "almost normally" - subject to rules on physical distancing, limits on numbers and other rules, such as table service.
No council is currently in this tier