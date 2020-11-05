Portrait awards
- Published
The shortlist for the Richard Cowan Scottish Portrait Awards was announced this week.
Glasgow-based contenders dominate the competition, which recognises black and white photography carries a top prize of £3,000.
The winner will be announced on 18 November and he exhibition is on in Edinburgh until 28 November, in Glasgow (at the Glasgw Art Club) from mid-January to mid-February and then travels on to Banff. The Scottish Portrait Awards are run by a team of volunteers supported by the Scottish Arts Trust. To book free tickets to the exhibition see www.scottishportraitawards.com
Speaking as one of the judges, Glasgow photographer Simon Murphy said that competition in 2020 was intense because there were twice as many entries compared with 2019 and the standard was very high.
Speaking as one of the judges, Glasgow photographer Simon Murphy said that competition in 2020 was intense because there were twice as many entries compared with 2019 and the standard was very high.
"All the judging is done anonymously" he explained. "We have no idea who took the photographs and entries came from all over the country." It turned out that half the photographs chosen by the judges for the 2020 exhibition were from Glasgow photographers - and so are four of the five photographers nominated for prizes." Prize-winners will be announced during a streamed show broadcasting on the Scottish Portrait Awards website on Wednesday 18 November at beginning at 8pm.
The nominees for the photography award include:
Tommy Ga-Ken Wan's portrait of Gareth and Andrew which captures a tender moment on a hot summer's day in an area of Queen's Park in Glasgow that is most often frequented by gay men. Tommy, whose photographic practice usually centres on the performing arts, has been selected for the Scottish Portrait Awards three years running. The judges saw his photograph of Gareth and Andrew as timely, important and deeply expressive. (Hi res image and video available)
Samuel Taylor's photograph shows Dyron during a moment of rest. Dyron, is a 'natural dancer' says Glowgow-based Samuel and that day "he was constantly fluid, in motion and then he stopped and looked. That was the moment." Growing up in a violent community in Colombia Dyron fought battles by competing on the dance floor. "He hasn't stopped." The judges praised the quality of the print, loved the power of Dyron's gaze and the setting that conjured innumerable stories. (Hi res image available on request)
