Scottish government launches fresh bid to sell Prestwick Airport
Prestwick Airport is being put back on the market, seven years after it was sold to the Scottish government for £1.
The moves comes two months after a unnamed company chosen by ministers pulled out of a deal.
The airport was taken into public ownership in 2013, after being threatened with closure following heavy losses.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson acknowledged that the aviation industry faced "an incredibly challenging time".
But as he launched the fresh bid, he said it still had a role to play in Scotland's aviation sector.
'Recent setback'
Mr Matheson said: "We believe there is still interest in Glasgow Prestwick Airport, so we are formally putting the business back on the market.
"Despite the recent setback in the previous sale process, the airport's senior management team has continued to engage with potential buyers and a notice will shortly be placed in the Official Journal of the European Union inviting expressions of interest.
"This allows interested parties to submit formal proposals, and may encourage new interest as well."
He added that any proposals would be considered carefully before any decision was taken regarding the future of the South Ayrshire airport.
'Carving a niche'
Mr Matheson said: "Glasgow Prestwick Airport continues to develop as a specialist airport, carving a niche in a very competitive market.
"The recent financial results - showing an increase revenue and reduction in operating losses - are encouraging and underline the significant efforts of the Prestwick team.
"This is an incredibly challenging time for the aviation industry, but we remain confident Glasgow Prestwick Airport has a role to play in Scotland's aviation sector."
The company that pulled out of the deal was never named.
At the time, Mr Matheson indicated in a letter to Holyrood that the reason was linked to Covid-19's impact on the aviation sector.